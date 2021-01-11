Kolkmeyer drops plans for boutique hotel at Goodyear Mansion – for now

Don't expect to stay at the Goodyear Inn on Delaware Avenue anytime soon, but you might be able to rent a furnished apartment instead.
Developer Paul Kolkmeyer is dropping his original plan to convert the main house portion of the Goodyear Mansion property into a boutique hotel, citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on travel and the hospitality industry.
Instead, his Priam Enterprises will turn the 29 planned hotel rooms – including some that were designated as extended-stay rooms – into furnished rental units, at least for the short term.
The former banker-turned-developer hopes to eventually resurrect his hospitality concept, but "I don't see that happening for a number of years," he said.
"The hotel industry has just been slammed really hard," Kolkmeyer said. "In talking to our banks that were going to finance the project, they were very reluctant to get involved in doing another hotel project right now."
He has not altered his original plan for 22 unfurnished apartments in the back of the 64,538-square-foot mansion at 888 Delaware. Those market-rate units would be located in the former classroom and gymnasium wing that had previously been occupied by Oracle Charter School, as well as in the historic carriage house to the rear.
The project will use state and federal historic tax credits, which may drive the cost up somewhat, Kolkmeyer said. He said he's still hoping to have the $8 million project completed and open by the middle of 2022.
"The idea is that, at some point in the future, subject to the bankers' approval, we would maybe consider converting those furnished apartments back into a boutique hotel," he said, suggesting as long as three to four years after that. "But we wanted to keep the project moving to the extent we could."
Designed by Green & Wicks and built in 1902, the Goodyear House is a two-and-a-half-story brick and stone mansion constructed in the Beaux Arts and French Renaissance styles, for Charles R. and Ella Goodyear. It's located near the intersection of Delaware and Bryant Street, next to the International Institute of Buffalo and just south of the former Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus that developers Nick Sinatra and William Paladino are redeveloping into Elmwood Crossing.
The home was sold in 1940, after Ella Goodyear's death, to a predecessor of BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, and then to the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, which converted it into the Bishop McMahon High School, renovating the 11 bedrooms, den, living room, solarium, billiard room and dining room into classrooms. The bathrooms became locker rooms.
It was later used by Oracle as a high school, but the charter school was closed by the state, and Kolkmeyer purchased the property for $1.3 million in October 2019 for his conversion project.
The regular apartments will average between 650 and 700 square feet in size, while the furnished units - since they were intended as guest rooms - will be smaller in some cases, ranging from 400 square feet to as much as 800 square feet. Those would be similar to the micro-units that Kolkmeyer put into Campion Hall Apartments - a former Canisius College dormitory - before he sold it to Gold Wynn Residential at the same time he bought Goodyear.
Rents will vary from $1,040 to $1,160 for the unfurnished units, and from $800 to $1,600 for furnished.
The project is also slated to include a small fitness center and laundry facilities, and the site has 43 parking spaces.
Work has already been delayed from its original goal of starting in 2019 and finishing last month. So far, his team has done only "minimal work" to identify where the conduits are for telephone lines, electric wires, sprinklers or other infrastructure that had been added by previous owners and tenants, so that the contractors can easily use them.
But he hopes to close on his financing in the first quarter and begin construction shortly after.
Meanwhile, Kolkmeyer said he's "just looking to make sure we keep everything under control" with his other properties, which include apartments and office space in several buildings, as well as the Admirals Room banquet center in the Marin Building.
"It's not the greatest environment," he said. "Fortunately, we don't have that many retail tenants. I just hope to God they distribute these vaccines and we get everybody vaccinated so that we can start to open up and move down from an orange level to a yellow level to a fully open level. Everything was going very well before this Covid-19 issue hit."