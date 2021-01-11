Kolkmeyer drops plans for boutique hotel at Goodyear Mansion – for now

"The idea is that, at some point in the future, subject to the bankers' approval, we would maybe consider converting those furnished apartments back into a boutique hotel," he said, suggesting as long as three to four years after that. "But we wanted to keep the project moving to the extent we could."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Designed by Green & Wicks and built in 1902, the Goodyear House is a two-and-a-half-story brick and stone mansion constructed in the Beaux Arts and French Renaissance styles, for Charles R. and Ella Goodyear. It's located near the intersection of Delaware and Bryant Street, next to the International Institute of Buffalo and just south of the former Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus that developers Nick Sinatra and William Paladino are redeveloping into Elmwood Crossing.

The home was sold in 1940, after Ella Goodyear's death, to a predecessor of BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, and then to the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, which converted it into the Bishop McMahon High School, renovating the 11 bedrooms, den, living room, solarium, billiard room and dining room into classrooms. The bathrooms became locker rooms.

It was later used by Oracle as a high school, but the charter school was closed by the state, and Kolkmeyer purchased the property for $1.3 million in October 2019 for his conversion project.