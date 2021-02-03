Kirsten Gillibrand named to Senate Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand has been named to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, a high-profile assignment that will make her privy to much of the government's top secret information about foreign threats to the nation.

The move boosts Gillibrand's national security portfolio, given that she has long served on the Senate Armed Services Committee. She will also continue to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee, as well as the Select Committee on Aging, but will give up her slot on the Environment and Public Works Committee as she moves to the Intelligence panel.

“I am honored to have the chance to serve on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the nexus of 21st century security and international relations," Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, said in a statement. "I look forward to using my position on the Intelligence Committee to best represent the interests of New York, which has been the top terror target in the United States since before 9/11, and to working closely with the NYPD and New York Department of Homeland Security to keep our state safe."

Gillibrand said she also plans to focus on ways to combat cyber attacks.