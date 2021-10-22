Kirsten Gillibrand backs India Walton for mayor

WASHINGTON – Buffalo Democratic mayoral candidate India B. Walton on Friday picked up her second big endorsement in two days, as Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced that she is backing the primary winner over Mayor Byron W. Brown, who is waging a write-in campaign.

"I am proud to endorse India Walton for mayor of Buffalo," Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, said in a statement. "She ran a truly impressive grassroots campaign and clearly has a heart for public service."

+3 Brown and Walton continue to make state their cases, with a little help from their friends With one of the nation's most watched local elections less than two weeks away, and the day before early voting was set to begin, the two people who want to lead Buffalo as the city's mayor for the next four years continued to highlight their differences and gather support they hope will carry them to victory.

Gillibrand's announcement came a day after Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer endorsed Walton – and two days after Gillibrand hinted that she might be about to do that.

Asked if she planned to make an endorsement in the race, Gillibrand told The Buffalo News: "I look forward to meeting the Democratic nominee. I look forward to sitting down with her and hearing about her vision for Buffalo and what she wants to accomplish. And after that meeting, I will let you know."

In her statement, Gillibrand stressed that Walton is the kind of candidate she often supports.

Buffalo mayoral race fueled by money from outside the city Just over half of the $1.5 million Byron Brown raised in the first nine months of this year came from supporters inside the city. India Walton reported only about a third of her money coming from city residents.