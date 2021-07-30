'Kind of like Jackie Robinson': Stunning legacy of Buffalo hoops pioneer, lost too soon

Williams was an immediate force at the Broadway Auditorium, home court for the Bisons and a structure used today as a public works garage. In January 1936, with the Bisons on a three-game winning streak, an unnamed writer for the Buffalo Courier-Express reported that the 6-foot-4 Williams “was fast shaping up as the best center in the conference.”

While newspapers during that season praised his skill, they routinely singled him out as “a Negro center," underlining the pressures he faced every game on a team including such high-profile teammates as Sibby Cortelli and former Canisius College star John Rybak. Based on an informal microfilm search at the Buffalo History Museum, Williams’ biggest offensive night was a 12-point effort in a loss to Detroit – basketball in those days involved far less scoring – though the pinnacle of his season might have been a 20-16 Buffalo win over Pittsburgh.

“Hank Williams outclasses Cribbs, All-America center,” shouted a Courier headline after Williams went head-to-head with Claire Cribbs, who had been a collegiate star at Pitt. As one reporter exclaimed, Williams chased Cribbs "right off the floor” with relentless defense.