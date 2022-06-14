Kim Pegula receiving treatment for unspecified 'health issues,' her family says

This is a developing story. Visit buffalonews.com for updates.

Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for "unexpected health issues" that began last week, according to a statement released this morning by the Pegula family.

The statement was provided to The News as employees of Pegula Sports and Entertainment were informed of 53-year-old Kim Pegula's health situation this morning.

The statement read in full: "Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.

"We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy."

Team officials declined to expand on the statement, which didn't address the specific nature or duration of the health issues, or where Pegula is receiving care.

Kim and Terry Pegula have homes in Western New York and in Boca Raton, Fla.

Kim Pegula also serves as the president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which includes the Bills, Sabres, Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League, and the Rochester Americans, the Sabres' American Hockey League affiliate.

The Pegulas purchased the Sabres in 2011 for $165 million and purchased the Bills for $1.4 billion in 2014.

Kim and Terry Pegula were involved directly at points in the Bills’ negotiations with New York State and Erie County for the lease and funding of a new $1.4 billion NFL stadium in Orchard Park. In August, when then-Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul learned she would be taking over as governor for Andrew Cuomo, who was resigning, she met with Kim Pegula.

“I talked to her then because I knew there was a sense this was not being addressed by the (Cuomo) administration,” Hochul told The News, “and I did not want them to think that we were not extremely interested in making sure that we got this deal done.”

Kim Pegula has also taken an active role in team operations and at the NFL and NHL levels. She has served on the Super Bowl and Major Events Advisory Committee, Business Ventures Committee and NFL Foundation Committee. She also co-chairs the National Hockey League’s Executive Inclusion Council.

