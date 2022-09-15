Kids Day: Thanks to his doctors – and Pokémon – Cameron Suchora continues to make an impression

After a two-year absence, The Buffalo News Kids Day edition has returned – with a twist.

The annual newspaper sale to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cradle Beach will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday across Erie and Niagara counties.

Unlike previous years, when teams of volunteers would take to street corners to hawk the newspaper, this year’s sale will take place at Tops Markets. Shoppers will be greeted by volunteers at the store entrances at 44 Tops locations in the two counties.

The suggested donation is $5 per newspaper.

Cameron Suchora is full of energy, ideas and interests.

The 10-year-old is passionate about music, learning to play "Happy Birthday" and "Baby Shark" on his keyboard and, on a recent family trip to Long Island, compiling an eight-hour playlist for the drive home.

A sixth-grader at Transit Middle School, Cameron is quick-witted, fluent beyond his years in sarcasm and well-timed jokes. This summer, he told dad jokes while running a lemonade stand that raised $2,222.22 for charity.

"How do you make a waterbed more bouncy?" Cameron asks.

"Add spring water," he answers.

"He makes an impression wherever he goes," said his mother, Jill Suchora.

But there was a time when Jill and her husband, Eddie, worried they would never meet their son, who has had more than 15 brain surgeries at Oishei Children's Hospital and its predecessor facility. The family credits Oishei's doctors, nurses and staff for why Cameron is here today.

"They've been doing such a good job ever since I was a baby," Cameron said. "They're the reason I'm here right now talking to you. I'm so thankful that we have them, always with us."

***

Thirty-four weeks pregnant with Cameron, Jill had a routine appointment. But doctors found her stomach measured larger than expected and ordered a scan that determined Cameron had hydrocephalus, a condition in which there is excess water on the brain. It occurs in one or two of every 1,000 babies born in this country.

Terrified but hopeful, the Suchoras were quickly referred to Women & Children's Hospital, the predecessor to Oishei, and pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Veetai Li.

Li devised a plan. After Jill's scheduled C-section, Cameron had an MRI the next day. Soon after, surgeons placed a shunt in his brain, a device that acts as a drainage system and redirects excess fluid to the abdomen.

The shunt became infected and had to replaced three weeks later, meaning most of Cameron's first month alive was spent at the hospital.

The family returned for follow-ups, with Cameron quickly hitting milestones such as crawling, walking and talking.

A major surgery came in 2015 – a selective dorsal rhizotomy that involves cutting problematic nerve fibers in the spinal cord. Afterward, Cameron had to relearn how to walk.

And hospital staff and Jill had just the trick to help during his physical therapy sessions.

They left Pokémon cards around the room for him to find, and Cameron eventually started borrowing his mom's phone as augmented reality mobile game Pokémon Go took off.

"I think the only reason I started walking was because of Pokémon, and I have broken her phone multiple times over Pokémon Go," Cameron said.

Cameron hit a speed bump, however, right before the pandemic began as he came down with strep throat but couldn't kick a fever.

After a series of tests, doctors determined his shunt had stopped working. More surgeries followed and, while waiting for one of them, an Oishei nurse brought them the card game Uno.

They had never played. But one by one, nurses, anesthesiologists and doctors stopped by and informed the family of the rules.

Cameron came home in early August 2020, and the family – which also includes 6-year-old Charlotte – now has a traveling Uno kit.

In fact, when Cameron filmed an Oishei commercial this year with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, he asked him to sign his Uno cards. The three cards Allen signed are framed in the family's living room.

***

Since the 2020 surgery, Cameron has been in good health. He has follow-up visits at Oishei, where he sees old friends.

Cameron is especially fond of the child life specialists, who eased his fears about the surgeries by helping him to understand each one.

"They were so nice," said Cameron, who will turn 11 on Oct. 17. "It kind of makes me want to be a child life specialist. So I want to start studying to be a pediatrician, stuff like that. Because seeing what I've gone through, it just makes me want to help people more."