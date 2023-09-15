Less than a week after her first day of eighth grade, Sophia LaBorde was back on the 12th floor of Oishei Children's Hospital.

The 13-year-old from Olean was having complications from her treatment for fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma – a rare liver cancer that affects around 1 in 5 million people.

But to brighten her day, a nurse brought Sophia her favorite Starbucks drink.

"All of the nurses here are very amazing," Sophia said. "They make it very enjoyable."

Sophia was diagnosed with cancer in June 2022 when she was 12 years old. She was rapidly losing weight and had no appetite. She told her parents that something was not right and they brought her to the doctor.

"She's always been very mature and very open with us," Sophia's mom, Alicia LaBorde, said. "And we've always taught her to trust herself and we would trust her when she tells us that something's going on. She was very adamant that something was wrong."

After doctors ruled out other potential causes, Sophia got an ultrasound and it showed cancer on her liver, lymph nodes and lungs.

Since then, Sophia's treatment has included chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy and surgery. Sophia and her parents have spent a lot of time at Oishei Children's Hospital over the past year and the staff there has become like family, LaBorde said.

The nurses are "phenomenal," LaBorde said, taking time to play with the kids and brighten their days. The doctors are equally as great, especially Sophia's doctor, Ajay Gupta, a pediatric oncologist with Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program.

"We are very, very grateful to have a hospital like this in our area and we are so thankful for the crew that they have here," LaBorde said. "They feel like family and we know they love Sophia. They're amazing. So we're very thankful to have them here and I don't know what we would do without the amazing people that are here at Oishei."

Oishei's oncology department is housed on the top floor of the hospital, so the family jokes they are in the penthouse. From Sophia's 12th-floor room, they have beautiful views of Buffalo.

The rooms have comfortable accommodations for the family. There's a place for Alicia and her husband to sleep, a refrigerator and closet space. The family can also decorate the room however they want.

"As much as we hate being in the hospital, we don't mind coming up to the penthouse when we need to," LaBorde said.

Sophia was back in her penthouse room at Oishei in the beginning of September because her liver is inflamed, so she's been taking steroids to bring down the inflammation. However, the steroids are affecting her joints and kidneys, causing her a lot of pain.

While she's taking the steroid to treat the inflammation, she cannot get any chemo or immunotherapy to treat the cancer, LaBorde said. Sophia has more than 50 nodules on her lungs and a lesion on her liver that came back after surgery.

"Right now it's kind of just a waiting game, trying to get her liver back to a healthy enough position to where they can continue treatment for her," LaBorde said.

Throughout her treatment, Sophia has believed she will one day beat cancer. Her dream is to become an oncologist and work at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, where she had surgery in December to remove the tumor from her liver.

"She is far stronger than I am," LaBorde said of her daughter. "I cry way more than she does. She is not only very strong, she has a very strong faith. She maintains that strength and that peace that she's had since day one, no matter what is thrown at her. She is fighting it with a strength and a grace that I've never seen before."

Sophia and her friends are raising money for Oishei Children's Hospital by making and selling beaded bracelets through a Facebook page called Sleek Designs.