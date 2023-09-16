Volunteer Lynn Wistner, left, sells a special Kids Day edition of The Buffalo News Saturday morning to Judy Schwartz at the Tops on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga. Hundreds of volunteers hawked the edition at more than 40 Tops locations to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cradle Beach during the 40th year of the effort, which has raised more than $5 million to support children with needs in Western New York. Donations continue to be accepted online at go.buffalonews.com/kidsday.