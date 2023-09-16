Hundreds of volunteers hawked a special Kids Day edition of The Buffalo News Saturday morning at more than 40 Tops Friendly Markets locations to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cradle Beach.
Kids Day: A variety of treatments bring hope – and more time to play – for teen with sickle cell disease
Far more often than he would like, 16-year-old Drew Agahiu finds himself sidelined, physically depleted and wracked with pain. But Oishei Children's Hospital has been there for him since he was diagnosed shortly after he was born.
Kids Day sales were going well at midmorning during a sun-filled, late summer day, Buffalo News Managing Editor Margaret Kenny said from the Tops Jefferson Avenue location.
This was the 40th year of the effort, which has raised more than $5 million for children with needs in Western New York. A final total for this year was not yet available Saturday afternoon.
Kids Day was presented by Tops and The News and Tops. Donations continue to be accepted at go.BuffaloNews.com/kidsday.
