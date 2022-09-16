Kids Day: Maeve Garvey battles Crohn's disease with grit and determination

In early 2020, Maeve Garvey was an active, healthy 13-year-old who enjoyed appearing on the stage in musical theater productions at Mount St. Mary Academy in the Town of Tonawanda.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Maeve began to experience frequent bouts of fatigue and stomach pain, along with rapid weight loss over a short period of time that alarmed her parents, Lisa and Mike. At first, they could not figure out what was going on with their daughter, despite making repeated trips to the girl's primary care physician for diagnostic tests.

"She was losing weight so rapidly, I thought she was dying," said Lisa Garvey.

"I mean, I didn't know what was wrong with her, and it was not for lack of doctors trying to help. We just couldn't figure out what was going on," she added.

Eventually, through the help of Dr. Osama Almadhoun, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Oishei Children's Hospital, Maeve would be diagnosed with a debilitating irritable bowel syndrome and treated for the disease.

However, until that diagnosis was made, Maeve, who lives in North Buffalo, continued to have trouble keeping food down. After only a couple of months into her illness, she was showing signs of malnutrition, with her weight dropping to 89 pounds, according to her mother.

"I was panicked. I mean, we just didn't know what was wrong. We had spent the last six weeks doing visits to her primary care doctor, bloodwork, samples, any diagnostic that we could do with her primary care doctor ... and nothing was showing up," Lisa Garvey said.

Almadhoun ordered a colonoscopy for Maeve. But this was at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic when many hospital procedures not related to the treatment of Covid-19 were being shut down.

"Because of the shutdown, there weren't a lot of colonoscopies happening," Lisa Garvey said. "They were only doing emergency cases, but because they determined she was an emergency case, we were able to schedule an appointment for a colonoscopy pretty quickly."

After the colonoscopy was performed at the end of March 2020, Maeve was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, a type of irritable bowel syndrome that causes swelling in the gastrointestinal tract that can lead to symptoms like those she was experiencing. The disease also caused lesions to her gastrointestinal tract.

"The lesions were all through her GI tract, from her esophagus all the way down, from top to bottom," Lisa Garvey said. "Basically, it was just keeping her body from absorbing anything. So everything that she ate was just immediately coming out and she was just having intense pain."

These were tough times for Maeve, prior to her beginning to receive intravenous infusions of steroids and medicines to help slow the progression of the disease.

"So I was stuck in bed and I couldn't do much," said Maeve, who is now 16. "I couldn't really eat. I had to drink these protein things. It was awful."

The intravenous infusions worked, however.

"It took us a little while to get her to infusion, just because she had infections and was essentially suffering from malnutrition, but when we finally were able to get the infusions started in May, she immediately began turning around," her mother said.

Maeve has been getting the infusions every eight weeks for two years and is now in full remission.

"You would never even know that she has gone through anything like this," her mother said.

"We know that a lot of people travel to Rochester or even New York City or Cleveland to seek out pediatric GI specialists, but we really hit the jackpot right here in Buffalo," Lisa Garvey added.

Maeve said the infusions took some getting used to, at first.

"The first couple of times, I was not happy with it, but I've come to terms with it. It's a part of me now. I know it's going to be a part of me for the rest of my life. It's actually kind of relaxing because I get to go and just chill for three hours," she said.

She and her mother offered the highest praise for the medical staff at Oishei. Now a junior in high school, Maeve is looking forward to attending college and, perhaps, pursuing a career as a voice actress. She said she does not think the regular intravenous infusions she will have to endure will be a hindrance.

"So far, it hasn't interfered with anything," Maeve said of the infusion treatments.