Kids Day: Liam Lynch finds warmth and cheer at 'a place you never want to be'

Christmas was perhaps the furthest thing from Liz Lynch's mind while she sat in Oishei Children's Hospital in late November 2019.

The mother of Liam Lynch was trying to wrap her head around her then-7-year-old son's diagnosis: acute T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a type of cancer that begins in the lymph nodes and is rare in children.

"It was almost like the world muted, and I could hear just fuzz," Lynch reflected this week. "I could see them talking but couldn't hear anything."

After discovering swelling on Liam's neck, Liz had tried several avenues for treatment, from her primary care provider to an ear, nose and throat specialist, to two rounds of antibiotics. When Liam's neck continued to swell and he began to foam at the mouth and struggle to breathe, Lynch took him from their North Tonawanda home to the emergency room, where the pediatrician sent them directly to Oishei.

Lynch vividly remembers the first day at Oishei, a 10-hour marathon where the mother did not yet know her son's diagnosis. Liam was not nervous or scared, which she said was in part due to his toughness and part due to the environment at the Oishei's inpatient pediatric oncology unit, on the hospital's top floor. Lynch lauded Micalene Schwartz, a child life specialist, for her cheerfulness and attention to Liam, especially during his first days in the hospital.

"She was right on his level," Lynch said. "She barely talked to the parents and gravitated right to him."

Lynch appreciated the attention to Liam at the time because she needed time to grapple internally, and with her husband Matt, with potential diagnoses and the eventual diagnosis. Even with Liam in full remission since April 2022, the initial reassurance from the breadth of Oishei's care still remains.

"They take the reins on the parenting role – entertaining, explaining, getting him through this," Lynch said, before describing how Schwartz explained cancer to Liam using a doll and diagrams understandable to a youngster. "I can't say the word cancer without wanting to throw up and cry. How could I explain this to my 7-year-old?"

The family was equipped with necessities and distractions, from the squeeze balls, Legos and Play-Doh for Liam to a tote of toiletries and snacks for the family.

"It was like a welcome basket to a place you never want to be," Lynch said Tuesday, mentioning a hairbrush that touched her. "It was nice to feel a little bit put-together."

Lynch also was impressed how specialists allowed Liam to be involved, from steering his own wheelchair to letting him "act like a superhero" to allowing him to assist with blood draws.

"It was a little bit of control in an out-of-control situation," Lynch said. "That, for him, just eased him so much."

Liam was admitted into the Roswell Park Oishei Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Program, an effort by the cancer institute and children's hospital to streamline care, said Dr. Kara Kelly, the chief and program director of the hematology/oncology unit at Oishei. The program handles about 6,000 outpatient visits each year and about 500 hospitalizations, Kelly said. Lynch complimented the care of Dr. Barbara Bambach and Dr. Priyanka Nanjireddy, pediatric hematologist/oncologists who specialize in cancer and blood disorders.

The strength of the Roswell-Oishei partnership shined when Liam required biopsies, two surgeries and 30 days of intense chemotherapy, with side effects ranging from hair loss and muscle atrophy to stomach pain and loss of bowel control. A six-minute walk separates Roswell from Oishei, and staff meetings bring together nurses from both sides, while the patients are treated the same in both areas – with the same procedures, care programs and standardized chemotherapy ports, Kelly said.

This was the hardest time for Lynch, who said part of the treatment involved Liam being asked to walk when movement was difficult.

"I remember him walking down hallway crying," she said. "As a mom, you want to stop and hold him."

Oishei's coordination with volunteers provided moments of cheer for the Lynches, especially when they knew Liam would not be home for the holidays. A volunteer dressed as Mrs. Claus gave Liam a 4-foot Christmas tree, and when his friends and family visited, they brought ornaments to decorate, as did Buffalo Bills players and Santa Claus.

"It was a Christmas tree on steroids," Lynch said. "There was tinsel, lights, ornaments. It was literally the focal point of the room. It was a beautiful tree."

The chemotherapy was effective, and Liam was able to leave Oishei in January. Whenever he got a fever, though, he was required to return. Still, Lynch said, Liam was not scared, and he often wanted to stay overnight because he liked the breadsticks served with dinner.

Almost three years later, Liam's hair has grown back, his port has been removed and he loves playing soccer with Niagara Wheatfield Amateur Athletics. Even with the return to a more normal life, Liam still pulls out the Christmas tree Mrs. Claus gave him for the holidays, a memory of both his own toughness and the love others showed him.

After a two-year absence, The Buffalo News Kids Day edition has returned – with a twist.

The annual newspaper sale to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cradle Beach will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday morning across Erie and Niagara counties.

Unlike previous years, when teams of volunteers would take to street corners to hawk the newspaper, this year’s sale will take place at Tops Friendly Markets. Shoppers will be greeted by volunteers at the store entrances at 44 Tops locations in the two counties.

The suggested donation is $5 per newspaper.