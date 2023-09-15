Three-year-old Jaxson Bauer can’t yet walk or talk, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get around or express his feelings.

He lounges in a chair in the living room, twirling his hair while clutching his Amazon Fire tablet, letting out the occasional happy squeal as he plays a game and guesses what Elmo is drawing.

In the driveway of the family’s Lewiston home, his mother, Jordan Dudish, buckles him in a wheelchair provided by Rochester-area nonprofit Bella’s Bumbas. Jaxson takes it from there, using his arms to wheel himself down part of the driveway, where he pulls up to watch the cars zoom by, his hands getting excited with each passing vehicle.

In the backyard next, his mom secures Jaxson in his red-and-blue Little Tikes swing. As she pushes him, Jaxson puts his hands up and let’s out that familiar high-pitched squeal of joy, eventually gripping the yellow rope that connects him to the tree branch above.

Jaxson has myotonic dystrophy, a congenital condition in the same family as muscular dystrophy. It is a rare disease that affects roughly one in 2,100 people, or more than 3.6 million people across the world, according to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation.

Jaxson has had nine surgeries in the last three years and continues to see various specialists at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“The last three years have been,” Dudish says, pausing for a couple seconds, “it’s been a lot, but he’s so happy all the time.”

‘My son’s fight’

As she tells her family’s story, Dudish wears a T-shirt that reads, “My son’s fight is my fight.”

She vividly recalls how that fight began.

Dudish had a normal pregnancy in 2019, with nothing out of the ordinary until it was time to deliver Jaxson.

When Jaxson wasn’t moving, doctors performed an emergency C-section. He was born at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 9, 2019, at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, but doctors quickly decided to transport him to Oishei Children’s Hospital after noticing he had clubbed feet, didn’t have a gag reflex and wasn’t getting deep breaths.

In and out of sleep from the anesthesia, Dudish saw her son for about five minutes before he was transferred to Oishei Children’s Hospital. Dudish stayed at Millard Fillmore that night to recover and was transferred the next day to Children’s Hospital to rejoin Jaxson, who was undergoing examinations.

“That period was super overwhelming for me,” Dudish said. “I got transferred there, and my first interaction with Oishei was the nurses on the mother-baby floor, and they were incredible. They made sure I got my medicine, because I had abdominal surgery, so they were checking in on me, making sure that I was OK with what was going on.”

Jaxson had his first surgery at just 18 days old and was at Oishei Children’s Hospital for the first 44 days of his life, seeing “probably almost every specialty that they have at Oishei,” Dudish recalls. It wasn’t until Dr. Laurie Sadler, a geneticist, examined Jaxson that the family got some answers.

After examining Jaxson, Sadler asked Dudish if she could shake her hand “really hard.” After Dudish squeezed Sadler’s hand, the doctor noticed that it took Dudish’s pinky finger longer to relax than the rest of her hand.

Sadler decided to test Jaxson for myotonic dystrophy.

The young boy came home for the first time Dec. 23 – the same day that tests confirmed he had myotonic dystrophy.

“His dad and I had no idea about next steps, this is all new to us,” Dudish said. “We just really had no idea what we were going to do, but he had a lot of appointments lined up.”

‘He pushes himself’

Jaxson continues to go to Oishei Children’s Hospital regularly for appointments, such as physical therapy once a week.

Dudish said doctors believe he has “a milder case” and that he’s overall pretty healthy. Jaxson just started school at Aspire Center for Learning in Cheektowaga, and Dudish said he’s trying to form words. He’s smart, she said, and taught himself the alphabet and numbers one through 10.

“It’s just kind of how he progresses,” Dudish said. “He’s very strong-willed, and they tell us that half the battle is him wanting to do it. And he pushes himself, so it’s really cool to see.”

Dudish would love to hear him say, “Mom,” for the first time, eager to know what his voice sounds like. She has dreams about him taking those first couple of steps toward her.

“But as long as he’s happy, if he doesn’t walk ever and he doesn’t talk ever, I’ll be OK,” she said. “I just want him to have the best quality of life.”