On the first night of Avery Roseboro’s life, his mother, Christa Stokes, did not know if he would survive.

“I asked the PA, ‘Is my baby going to live?’” Stokes asked on Nov. 8, 2021. “She couldn’t say yes and she couldn’t say no.”

Almost two years later, Stokes revels in her son’s health and the outlook for his future. But on that November day, she could not know his future.

The setting was the Children’s Guild Foundation Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Oishei Children’s Hospital, which specializes in helping mothers and babies through high-risk pregnancies. Stokes’ older son, 5-year-old Amar’e, had been born nine weeks early, and health issues discovered in the middle of her pregnancy put Avery at even greater risk.

Twenty-seven weeks and four days pregnant, Stokes was diagnosed with absent-end diastolic flow – essentially where the placenta resists the umbilical artery – which jeopardizes a fetus’ survival. Stokes had also developed preeclampsia – high-blood pressure during pregnancy that affects organs and often leads to early birth.

An emergency Caesarean section allowed Avery to be delivered before health issues could worsen. The problem? At more than three months early, Avery was born at 860 grams, or about 1 pound, 14 ounces.

Stokes’ son required around-the-clock attention, beginning with a breathing tube and monitoring of his heart rate and oxygen and carbon dioxide levels.

“It was scary because I wasn’t expecting to see him on a breathing tube,” Stokes said. She was able to hold his hand briefly on the second day.

The months ahead would be grueling, with occasional acute incidents that would reignite Stokes’ fears. There was minor surgery to insert a gastronomy tube so Avery could be fed. After Avery’s initial breathing tube was removed – “extubating” a small infant is not simple work – Stokes learned on Christmas night that the tube would have to be reinserted.

A single mother who lives in Riverside, Stokes did her best to maintain a daily schedule that kept her by Avery’s side as much as possible. She was on maternity leave from her job at Jericho Road Community Health Center, so she spent 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day at the Oishei NICU, after which she would pick up Amar’e from day care. She would pump breast milk overnight to assure Avery had nourishment for the following day while dreading an alarming call from the hospital.

“I had to trust the nurses with Avery through the night,” she said.

She felt like her opinion mattered.

“Nurses and doctors talked to me and took my opinion into consideration,” Stokes said. “They would ask, ‘How do you feel that Avery is doing?’”

The nurses who spent months aiding Avery’s growth were his biggest advocates in a key moment. In May, after about seven months in the hospital, doctors were determining how much progress Avery had made breathing on his own. One option was inserting a tracheostomy tube, inserted surgically, that would greatly aid the boy’s oxygen. But that’s not what Stokes wanted, and the nurses vouched for her.

“They knew Avery could do this,” Stokes said. “They said, ‘He is a strong boy, he’s been breathing on his own all of this time. Don’t worry, he can do it.’ We were all advocates for Avery.”

It was the rapport with and trust in the NICU staff, as well as her faith in God, that carried Stokes through month after month, a saga she expected to be shorter because of how quickly Amar’e had been released. “Sometimes it’s a sad feeling, really feeling the eight months of my baby’s life (in the hospital) when I thought he’d be home.”

Stokes struggles to speak about Avery’s discharge in June 2022. The Oishei staff treated it like his graduation. Breathing with help from a liter of oxygen, Avery – donning a mini cap and gown – was wheeled between two lines of applauding nurses and away from the hospital for the first time.

“I got to finally put my baby in the car and get my other baby from day care,” she said. “That first ride was so emotional.”

Amar’e’s first exchange with his younger brother was precious, too, Stokes remembered.

Amar’e “hopped in the car and gave him a kiss,” Stokes said. “He has been the best big brother ever.”

Avery, now 24 pounds, is walking, talking and healthy. He still uses a gastronomy tube, visits a pulmonologist and feeding clinic every three months, and receives physical and occupational therapy. Described as goofy, full of smiles and a “NICU celebrity,” Avery may be entering his “terrible twos,” Stokes said, citing more frequent temper tantrums and an eagerness to climb.

Classic youth behaviors may be relieving to Stokes, however, who acknowledges what could have been if it weren’t for the around-the-clock care in Oishei’s NICU.

“He grew outside of the womb,” she said. “They did everything they needed to do.”