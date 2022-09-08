Kids Day event resumes Sept. 17 after two-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Buffalo News Kids Day event resumes from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17.

The event, presented by Tops Friendly Markets, has for the past 37 years featured hundreds of volunteers on street corners across the Buffalo Niagara region selling Kids Day editions of The Buffalo News to motorists and passersby. It was last held in 2019.

This year, changes have been made to improve safety for the volunteers and aid fundraising. In more than 40 Tops lobbies across Erie and Niagara counties, volunteers will exchange newspapers for donations in support of Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cradle Beach. The goal this year is to surpass a $5 million lifetime total raised.

The Buffalo News Kids Day edition will take an in-depth look at how donations affect the community's children, with stories and photos of those helped by Oishei Children's Hospital and Cradle Beach, both of which will benefit by proceeds raised from Kids Day sales.