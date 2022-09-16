Kids Day: Amid a terminal illness, Keira Wilkinson keeps on smiling

Keira Wilkinson has the "biggest, cutest, little smile," says her mother, Katie Wilkinson.

The 2½ year old battles Aicardi syndrome, a neurodegenerative disease that affects one in 100,000 people and is marked by clusters of seizures and a failed link in the brain.

Keira has been hospitalized at the Oishei Children's Hospital 29 times and rushed to the emergency room at Olean General far more often than that, said Katie, who cares for Keira with her wife, Erin; their children Aldon Ambuski, 16, and Kasia Ambuski, 18; and a cast of outpatient nurses rotating through their Allegany home.

Katie described the seizures, which occur nearly every day in short spurts. As Keira's face scrunches in pain, her mothers hold her tiny hands as they collectively fight through an episode, while the nurse and even Keira's siblings closely monitor oxygen levels, provide oxygen if needed and rapidly react to the "precarious" situation. Sometimes a rescue medication is considered, but the caretakers understand effectiveness will wane if used often.

The longest seizure – 2 hours and 40 minutes – remains etched in Katie's mind.

"I just remember looking at her on the bed and thinking, 'How can you live through this?' " Katie said, during which Keira briefly coded but ultimately survived after treatment by an "army" of medical workers in Oishei's pediatric intensive care unit.

"It was a miracle that she lived through that," Katie said. "She lost everything. She was weaker than a newborn when she went home."

When the average seizure stops, Keira will often flash a smile, at least temporarily bringing relief to those gathered around her, at least until another seizure begins, sometimes within 30 seconds. Since Keira is nonverbal, that brief smile speaks volumes.

"She's just so strong and brave," Katie said. "She doesn't let anything get her down. She's just pure love – that's as pure as you can get." Katie's late mother referred to Keira as "TT," which stands for "Tiny Tough."

From following several national Facebook groups for children with rare illnesses, Katie's perspective amplifies her gratitude for Oishei's care, especially in comparison to mothers in different states seeking emergency treatment for a complex illness.

"From the moment we walked into the ER at Oishei, they were on it," Katie said. "We didn't have to advocate that something is not right, and it's been that way every single time that we've gone in."

Katie was particularly grateful for the Kaleida Health network in which Children's operates, especially since Keira's care requires specialists that must monitor everything from her gastrointestinal tract to the cysts in her brain stem to her hormone balance and kidney health. Keira must follow a strict medical ketogenic diet.

"The coordination of care – I don't know how it could be better anywhere," said Katie, who has been able to work her human services job remotely, while Erin gave up her job to provide full-time care for Keira.

Katie mentioned Dr. Arie Weinstock, their neurologist; Dr. Dennis Kuo, who worked with Keira when he was Oishei's chief of pediatrics; and Julie Cicero, their nurse at Niagara Street Pediatrics' Special Needs Clinic.

Turning to Niagara Street Pediatrics, which essentially functions as Keira's primary care provider, was a "life-changing decision," Katie said. The Wilkinsons pivoted to the Kaleida affiliate after Keira's longest episode, and it soon became the family's hub for treatment – a "seamless transition" from Children's.

"Her quality of life by being at a special needs clinic, it made such a difference," said Katie, who praised the thoroughness of her visits and Cicero's reliable communication.

Oishei's reach has been a plus, too. Katie explained the comfort she has felt, thanks to Oishei's intervention, during several initially nerve-racking ER visits in Olean.

"You see the STAT team from Oishei walk through the door, you feel comforted," Katie said in describing the limits of a rural medical facility in a complex emergency situation. "We feel safe now."

Although Keira needs constant attention, and it takes an hour to prepare for something simple like a trip around the block, she enjoys the Wilkinsons' pool and dogs. She's developed some spunk, Katie said, and will release a playful growl, hit at toys, move a steering wheel and briefly balance on her legs.

"She loves people, and she loves the glasses on your face," Katie said. "She'll throw them on the floor in seconds."

Keira has been accepted to attend nursery school this fall at St. Bonaventure Church, across the street from the Wilkinsons' home, with help from their in-home nurse.

"I'm excited for her to be like a big kid," Katie said.

***

After a two-year absence, The Buffalo News Kids Day edition has returned – with a twist.

The annual newspaper sale to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cradle Beach will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday morning across Erie and Niagara counties.

Unlike previous years, when teams of volunteers would take to street corners to hawk the newspaper, this year’s sale will take place at Tops Friendly Markets. Shoppers will be greeted by volunteers at the store entrances at 44 Tops locations in the two counties.

The suggested donation is $5 per newspaper.