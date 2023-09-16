Mallory Pisarek’s first two pregnancies were “normal,” but her third was anything but.

At 22 weeks, her obstetrician discovered the baby had an irregular heartbeat, called SVT, short for supraventricular tachycardia.

“His heart rate was like three to four times faster than what it should have been,” Pisarek, 37, said of her son, Oaklee, who was born Nov. 19, 2020.

The day after the SVT was diagnosed, a pediatric cardiologist sent Pisarek to Oishei Children’s Hospital, and for eight days medical staff there tried to regulate Oaklee’s heartbeat.

“We were fully prepared to deliver if need be if they couldn’t get (his heartbeat) down. I was on heart medications, but essentially it was to slow down his heart rate,” said Pisarek, a teacher in the Sweet Home Central School District.

At Oishei, Pisarek found out she had placenta accreta, a condition that may increase with each Caesarean section, Pisarek said. Oaklee would be her third after sister, Skylar, 5, and brother, Easton, 10.

“It’s when your placenta grows into your organs,” she said. “So my placenta was growing into my bladder and my kidneys so that put me at a high risk because there is a severe risk for bleeding during delivery.”

Her care was transferred from her normal obstetrician to Oishei’s Maternal Fetal Medicine clinic, she said.

Then at 27 weeks pregnant, it was discovered Oaklee would be born with a cleft lip.

Two days later, Oishei’s Craniofacial Clinic was talking with Pisarek and her husband, Josh, also 37, about the next steps. The cleft would affect the baby’s ability to eat once he was born.

The medical team at Oishei decided to do the C-section delivery at 34 weeks of her pregnancy. More complications arose.

“I vividly remember my husband and my mom asking how long could they expect her surgery to last. They said it should last about two hours,” said Pisarek, who had to be anesthetized because of the placenta accreta condition.

The estimated two-hour surgery lasted seven hours, and Pisarek lost 13 pints of blood.

“The human body only holds 10 so I lost all the blood in my body,” she said. “I had ports in my arms, in my neck and in my leg for blood transfusions.”

She woke up from the procedure in Buffalo General Hospital’s surgical intensive care unit. Oaklee was still at Oishei in the Children’s Guild Foundation Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

What’s more, it was November 2020 during the Covid pandemic, and visiting restrictions changed at 7 p.m. that night at the hospital. She was by herself because her husband couldn’t be with her.

Her mother and husband were visiting at Oishei with Oaklee. The nurses at both locations got an iPad so Pisarek was able to talk to her husband and see Oaklee.

“That was pretty cool,” she said.

Pisarek remained in Buffalo General for about 24 hours, then was moved back to Oishei in the mother/baby unit, she said. The Pisareks traveled back and forth to the hospital for the 19 days Oaklee was in the neonatal intensive care unit. He was the biggest baby there at 6 pounds, Pisarek said.

The hospital was about a 20-minute drive from the family’s North Tonawanda home, which is the beauty of having Oishei “in our backyard,” she said.

“Honestly,” Pisarek said. “Because I had two kids at home. I had a baby in the NICU, but it wasn’t far for us to travel to be able to balance it all. It wasn’t like this struggle to be in two places at once.”

She also credits Oishei with saving her life.

“Because without that team being so skilled and knowledgeable, and my placenta accreta, I probably would have bled out and died. Without them I wouldn’t be here to raise my three kids. We’re just so grateful,” she said.

“We’re even more grateful for all the people that contribute and donate to the hospital,” she said.