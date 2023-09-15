As an active 16-year-old, Drew Agahiu enjoys riding his bicycle, playing soccer and even dabbling in a little golf when his body is up to the task.

However, far more often than he would like, Drew, a sophomore at Frederick Law Olmsted School 156, finds himself sidelined, physically depleted and wracked with pain.

“He was actually just in the hospital, discharged just last Monday,” said his mother, Melaney Agahiu. “Before that, he missed the last three weeks of school. He spent his birthday in the hospital, missed his sister’s graduation. I would say he’s admitted (to the hospital) two or three times a year. “

Drew has sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder resulting from a mutation of the hemoglobin, which is the protein in red blood cells that makes the blood red and carries oxygen to the body’s tissues and organs. Healthy red blood cells are disc shape, but in sickle cell patients, the hemoglobin forms long chains that distort the blood cell and make it a sickle shape, hence the name of the disease. As a result, those blood cells can break apart rapidly and clog blood vessels causing anemia, as well as block blood flow, which can be painful and can cause tissue and organ damage.

“We found out when he was about 2 weeks old,” Melaney Agahiu said of the diagnosis. “From that point on, he has been a patient of Hematology/Oncology Roswell Park Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program.”

Drew relies on both.

Sickle cell disease mainly affects people of African descent, but it can be found among people of other ethnic groups, those whose heritages are from the sub Indian continent, the Middle East, as well as those who are Southern Mediterranean and Latino, said Dr. Steve Ambrusko, a pediatric hematologist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The disease is inherited either from both parents who are carrying the sickle cell trait, or if one parent has sickle cell trait and the other has another abnormal hemoglobin, such as thalassemia, which is caused when the body doesn’t make enough hemoglobin.

Melaney Agahiu said that it was only after Drew’s diagnosis that she and her husband, Friday, become aware of their own blood diagnoses.

“So, actually, my husband has sickle cell trait, and I have thalassemia disease. So Drew has sickle beta thalassemia,” she said.

Ambrusko, who has been treating Drew since shortly after the boy was born, noted that Oishei Children’s Hospital has been caring for pediatric sickle cell patients for decades.

“The program really stems from the inclusion of sickle cell disease on the newborn stream when babies are born, and New York State was really the first state to implement newborn screening for sickle cell disease back in 1975. So when you have newborns that are identified by these screens, you have to make sure that you send them someplace where they can get their care,” he said.

“Our sickle cell center has existed for decades, but the combined program, not just at Children’s, but including Children’s and Roswell, has been (in existence) since 2017,” Ambrusko added.

Ambrusko said the disease is treated in a variety of ways, including heat and physical therapy and nonmedical therapies, such as acupuncture.

“We try to use multiple modalities to treat pain with both medication, supportive care management, like application of heat, physical therapy, and then non-medical therapies, like acupuncture, and whatnot, just so that it’s not just relying on opioid pain medicines, but relying on a lot of things in addition to pain medicine,” he said.

Drew said the treatment that he finds most useful is called an exchange transfusion. It is performed on sickle cell patients to remove the abnormal red blood cells and replace them with normal red blood cells.

“It almost gives me like more stamina,” Drew said. “I can do things like I couldn’t do without it. I can play longer.”