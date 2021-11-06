Kids and the Covid-19 vaccine: 'It gives an extra layer of protection'

"It's a race against time to get those five weeks through to be fully vaccinated, that’s how I'm viewing it. I want to get it done as soon as possible," Amy Vaillancourt said. "Knock on wood, we'll be fully vaccinated by Christmas. Right, guys?"

James has been quarantined from school once when he was a close contact of someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. That's one of the reasons he wanted to be vaccinated.

"Because then I won't have to worry and we can keep everybody safe, and no more quarantine," he said.

"He was completely healthy," his mother said of the quarantine. "It was the most days he's ever missed at school in five years of school."

Jordan and Adam Miller-Stubbendick of Kenmore brought their child Julian to the clinic. The 6-year-old was excited and not worried about getting a shot.

"We believe it is so important for everybody that can be vaccinated to be vaccinated. It’s been hard over the last 20 months for everybody, not being able to keep our kids safe with the vaccine," Jordan Miller-Stubbendick said. "It gives an extra layer of protection to Julian, to everyone."

That's one of the reasons Turkovich cited for getting children vaccinated.