Kids and masks: New guidelines in time for summer raise questions, concerns

Sunscreen. Water bottle. Bagged lunch. Face mask?
Welcome to summer camp 2021 in New York State.
When the state issued new guidelines for child care programs and day and overnight camps Wednesday, based on those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one requirement in particular raised questions and concerns:
Children and campers over the age of 2, as well as staff who are not fully vaccinated, must wear face coverings except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming or sleeping/resting – or outdoors when they’re unable to tolerate a face covering during physical activities.
"I wish the kids did not have to wear them," said Laurie Kulpit, a mom to three children between 2 and 7 years old, before noting she keeps her concerns to herself: "I won't pose it to my kids like that."
Older children have had practice wearing masks in school. But how does one get a 2- or 3-year-old to wear a mask – and keep one on most of the day? And, some wonder, why is the state tightening restrictions for children wearing masks when regulations for adults are easing across New York?
“Parents are disappointed. They’re worried, as they should be,” said Sherry Phillips, president of A Leap in Learning early childhood centers in Hamburg and Orchard Park.
Some parents may already be anxious about dropping off a child all day while they go to work, she said. Now they are concerned about them having to wear a mask.
Phillips expressed other concerns.
“I’m seeing such a spike right now in children with speech delays because socially and emotionally this is how they learn to speak – by watching people’s mouths, by being able to hear them. They are not able to hear how adults are saying things, how they are articulating things. Therefore it is affecting the way they talk. So now we are going to put masks on them as well?” she asked.
In addition, think of the cleanliness, she said. Toddlers’ noses are always running.
“The pressures we have already put on our staff to go above and beyond as far as the cleaning and all the forms that they need to fill out ... and now their job also entails trying to keep a 2-year-old in a mask,” Phillips said.
“For 14 months, these children didn't have to wear masks. And now, our (Covid case) numbers are going down, and all of a sudden we have to start masking these children,” said Phillips, adding that the school-age children in the before/after-school program have been wearing masks, since they already are required to wear them in school.
Kulpit and her kids were among a number of families enjoying the good weather Saturday morning at Kenney Field in the Town of Tonawanda, where some children scampered around the playground while others played soccer.
She said her 5-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son wear their masks in school and never complain. The daughter, Abigail, said masks sometimes make her feel hot but that's about it.
"She's young enough, she doesn't really know any different," Kulpit said. "She's 5 ... 20% of her life she's been in a mask."
Jessica Weaver, a mom of three from Kenmore, said she doesn't understand why the rule changed for campers.
"It's very strange that last year they didn't have to wear them and now this year they do," Weaver said.
She said her kids, even her youngest who is 2, are good about wearing masks but she and her husband do give them a break when they're outside.
Julia Kaczmarek of the City of Tonawanda was pushing her 2½-year-old son, Ryder, on the swings Saturday morning.
"I have mixed feelings about it," she said.
She said health is the primary concern for her, of course, but she worries about how the kids' masks will feel when they're running around outside in the summer heat.
Her daughter, who is 8, doesn't love wearing a mask in school but understands the need to be safe. Her son doesn't have to wear a mask at day care because of his age and sometimes needs the bribe of a cake pop to keep it on when they're at a public place that requires masks for all.
"We do little tricks to keep it on him," Kaczmarek said with a laugh.
Summer camps are making plans for this year.
“Last summer, we did not have to mask. So some parents are upset about that. The one thing that we have said to parents is we are going to do our best to work within the regulation,” said Penny Snell, vice president of youth development and program quality at YMCA Buffalo Niagara.
“We are making accommodations. We’re setting up socially distant mask break areas in our camps to ensure that they're able to have multiple mask breaks and we're scheduling those in the daily schedule,” said Snell, who oversees the camp and child care programs. Accommodations will also be made for children with medical exemptions.
In addition, the staff is being trained on signs of overheating and other concerns.
"There is that guidance that says if they’re unable to tolerate a mask during a physical activity it can be removed. So we’re looking at what the signs are of that – being unable to tolerate – and getting that better defined through the Department of Health,” she said.
Snell also noted that all staffers will be wearing masks whether they’re vaccinated or not.
"No. 1, because we want our staff to be able to stay safe and, No. 2, we want to be able to model mask-wearing for the children. It’s hard for the kiddos to say, ‘Look at that staff member not wearing a mask. Why do I have to?’ And that is part of the guidelines as well, that staff members should role model mask-wearing if they are working with children who are required to wear a mask,” Snell said.
“We’ll work with the parents. What we know is we can’t change the guidelines so we have to figure out how to best train our staff to be able to implement the guidelines from New York State,” Snell said.
The state said the Department of Health will continue to monitor and evaluate health metrics for child care facilities and camp programs and, if necessary, will issue further guidance.