Kids and masks: New guidelines in time for summer raise questions, concerns

“Parents are disappointed. They’re worried, as they should be,” said Sherry Phillips, president of A Leap in Learning early childhood centers in Hamburg and Orchard Park.

Some parents may already be anxious about dropping off a child all day while they go to work, she said. Now they are concerned about them having to wear a mask.

Phillips expressed other concerns.

“I’m seeing such a spike right now in children with speech delays because socially and emotionally this is how they learn to speak – by watching people’s mouths, by being able to hear them. They are not able to hear how adults are saying things, how they are articulating things. Therefore it is affecting the way they talk. So now we are going to put masks on them as well?” she asked.

In addition, think of the cleanliness, she said. Toddlers’ noses are always running.

“The pressures we have already put on our staff to go above and beyond as far as the cleaning and all the forms that they need to fill out ... and now their job also entails trying to keep a 2-year-old in a mask,” Phillips said.