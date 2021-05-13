Kids 12 to 15 now eligible to get Covid vaccine in New York State

Children ages 12 to 15 are now eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccines – and many are able to make appointments and even walk in today.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the use of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for that age group Wednesday night and New York's health officials have signed off on it too.

"I accepted their recommendation and am authorizing all providers enrolled in the NYS Covid-19 vaccination program to expand eligibility for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to people in the 12-15 age group, effective immediately," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday night.

Children in this age group are eligible only for the Pfizer – Moderna and Johnson & Johnsons vaccines have not been approved for anyone under 18 so far – but there's plenty of availability throughout Western New York.

Here's where Pfizer shots are available:

• New York State-run facilities are offering Pfizer shots. The clinics at University at Buffalo South Campus and the Niagara Falls Convention Center both have lots of appointments available as of 10 a.m. today through the next couple of weeks. Here's the website: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/