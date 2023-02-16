For a Lackawanna woman, the torrent of abuse at her family's hands started in Guadalajara, Mexico, where she was "dragged and pushed" out of her fiancé's home and forced to return to Lackawanna in September 2021, according to a federal complaint.

Since then, according to a federal agent's affidavit, the abuse continued in whatever country she was taken to.

The woman's family cut her off from outside contact when confining her to the family home in Lackawanna; locking her in a seventh-floor apartment in Cairo, Egypt; and then having her held for months by relatives against her will in Yemen as her father pursued an arranged marriage that he hoped would pay him a half a million dollars.

When the former University at Buffalo student refused to marry in Yemen, her father whipped her with a belt and choked her with his hands, an assault she said she survived only because her mother intervened, according to the affidavit.

A court document filed this week in U.S. District Court in Buffalo did not name the woman and did not provide details about her, but it indicates she remains in Yemen.

Now, her father and brother face federal charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The woman's father, Khaled Abughanem, 50, and her brother, Waleed Abughanem, 32, both of Lackawanna, were arrested on a charge of conspiracy to kidnap a person in a foreign country.

Both were remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and are scheduled to appear Friday in federal court in Buffalo for a detention hearing.

The two discussed killing the woman if she did not abide by their wishes, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The fiancé in Mexico called Lackawanna police twice, a week after the woman was forced to leave Mexico in September 2021, and again a couple of months later, because he had not been able to contact her. Both times, police officers visited the Abughanem home. On the first police visit, the woman saw the officers, but did not know they were their to check on her and did not talk to them privately. On their second visit, the police were told by a family member that she "is fine." By that time, she was already in Yemen, but the police and fiancé were not aware of that, according to court papers.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the FBI began investigating in December. That is when Waleed Abughanem left his sister in the custody of his spouse in Yemen and flew back to the U.S., landing in Boston. When U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents inspected his electronic devices, they saw text messages in a Yemeni dialect discussing his sister.

The texts were translated into English by an FBI linguist.

Among the messages he sent his father before he left Yemen: "I'd say, keep her here until she knows what is right" and "obedience to you is obedience to God, everyone else go to hell."

Another message read: "She will stay here until she realizes what is right. Even if that means she stays her whole life. If she does not straighten up, she should be killed, and no one would say anything."

The federal agent's affidavit spells out how the woman's troubles started in September 2021, when her father called Lackawanna police to report she had run away to get married. The police verified with Verizon that she had traveled to Mexico.

After the father called Lackawanna police, the woman and her fiancé contacted him to inform him she was safe at the fiancé's home in Mexico. The two had known each other for almost nine years, but until then, the daughter had not told her parents about her relationship with him or that she had traveled to Mexico.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The fiancé invited the woman's family to Mexico, and her father feigned approval of the marriage and agreed to travel there, according to the affidavit.

But in a phone call to his daughter at the time, he said he would come to Mexico and that "it will be end for" her, according to court papers.

Her parents and another of her brothers, who is not named in the court document, traveled to Mexico. After a chaotic meal at a restaurant with the fiancé's family, the victim agreed to accompany her parents back to their hotel. After telling them she planned to return to her fiancé's home the next day, the father became furious and threatened to take her directly to Egypt or Yemen. When his daughter disagreed, he threatened to throw her from the hotel's 12th floor balcony, according to the affidavit.

The woman's father and the fiancé's father discussed a "gentleman's agreement" in which the Lackawanna woman would return to the U.S. so that a party could be held, and her father would help arrange a visa for the fiancé to come to the U.S. for the marriage. The fiancé proposed to her and gave her a ring in front of her father, and the fiancé's family presented gifts. Back at the hotel, her father threw away the gifts and took her engagement ring and her phone.

The federal agent's affidavit said the woman "involuntarily departed Mexico" with her family. When she arrived at the family residence in Lackawanna, her father changed the Wi-Fi network password to prevent her from having Wi-Fi access, and her older brother took her laptop and deleted her social media and email accounts to keep her from contacting anyone.

The woman attempted to flee the residence, but all the doors were kept locked. A camera was installed inside her bedroom to monitor her. She was forced to call the University at Buffalo and withdraw as a student.

Her parents then told her she must travel with them to Egypt, according to the agent's affidavit.

If she went to Egypt, they promised to hold a wedding for her and her fiancé in Egypt.

But if she did not, they would keep her locked in the home without contact with the outside world forever, and they also threatened to kill her fiancé and his family.

"At no point while she was in Buffalo did the victim know that her family planned to traffic her to Yemen for the purposes of a forced marriage to a husband of the family's choosing," the agent's affidavit stated.

When the Abughanem family arrived in Cairo and were leaving the airport, the woman said her father told her, "Women like you are killed."

She tried to escape several times, but did not know how to move around Cairo and did not have any money.

From there, she and her family traveled to Yemen, and from October 2021 to March 2022, she was held against her will in an apartment under the supervision of her father.

According to the agent's affidavit, she said her father told her that he brought her to Yemen so that if she did not comply with his orders, "he could commit an honor killing against her without being held accountable by American authorities."

Her father left Yemen in March 2022, and her mother and other members of her family left the following month.

When she asked her father over the phone why she didn't get a visa to leave the country, he told her, "I should've killed you before I left Yemen ... my biggest mistake was to keep you alive," according to the affidavit.

Her brother Waleed Abughanem arrived in Yemen, and he assisted in keeping her restricted in an apartment and from contacting anyone.

By November, she learned from her family they did not intend to bring her back to the U.S. and wanted her to marry in Yemen and remain there.