KeyBank's residential mortgage business continues soaring growth

KeyBank's consumer mortgage business – which has a local operations hub – continues to put up big numbers for the bank.

Key had a record-high $3 billion in consumer mortgage originations in the first quarter, said Christopher Gorman, the Cleveland-based bank's chairman and CEO.

"Our outlook for this business remains positive, as we continue to grow and take market share," he said.

In 2020, the bank reported $8.3 billion in consumer mortgage originations – also a record – and expects to surpass that total this year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"You can see the trajectory is really, really strong, and it's a business we're going to continue to invest in," Gorman said.

Key picked up First Niagara Bank's residential mortgage business when Key acquired the bank in 2016, and has built on it across its territories. That segment has a hub of operations on Ridge Lea Road in Amherst.

"In spite of the fact that we use a lot of technology, the mortgage business is one that requires a lot of people, from (mortgage loan originators) to people that are processing mortgages," Gorman said. "From the extent that we continue to focus [on] and grow this business, and we intend to, that will bode well for Buffalo."

Key in the first quarter reported net income of $591 million, up from $118 million a year ago.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.