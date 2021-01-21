KeyBank to close over 70 branches; M&T seeing signs of turnaround

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Key on Thursday announced net income of $549 million in the fourth quarter, up from $439 million a year ago. The bank's mortgage business, which has a hub of operations in Amherst, "has been such a bright spot for us," reaching $8.3 billion in originations last year, Gorman said.

"We have 500 more people working in all of Key today than at the beginning of the pandemic, and a lot of those folks are in our mortgage business," he said.

M&T Bank reported net income of $471 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $493 million a year ago.

Darren King, M&T's chief financial officer, said there are signs of improvement in the economy.

"We seem to see some stabilization in employment," he said. "While the [unemployment] numbers bounce around a little bit, they're hovering around a solid position of 6.7%, 6.9%, 7%." M&T is based in Buffalo and has locations in eight states and Washington, D.C.

In sectors outside of commercial real estate, King sees "quite strong performance," if still not all the way back to pre-Covid days. "We see strong customer balance sheets, we see them looking for people again. We see a little more optimism and people more on the front of their feet than on their heels." Auto dealers are coming off a robust year.