KeyBank to close over 70 branches; M&T seeing signs of turnaround

KeyBank plans to close over 70 branches this year, cutting its total network by about 7%.
Meanwhile, M&T's chief financial officer continues to see signs of economic turnaround, even as some sectors continue to struggle.
Both banks reported their earnings Thursday and shared updates on their plans and their outlook for the economy.
Key plans to make most of its planned branch closings in the first half of the year, said Christopher Gorman, Key's chairman and CEO. "This is really in response to how our customers want to do business with us."
As of the end of the fourth quarter, Cleveland-based Key had 1,073 branches in 15 states. Key has 65 branches in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Orleans counties.
Key didn't identify which branches it will close. "The final plans are in," Gorman said. "I assume they'll be spread across our entire footprint. I don't think they're going to be concentrated in any one place."
Like many banks, Key is trying to find a balance between maintaining a brick-and-mortar branch network and a robust digital presence. Gorman said the bank will "thin out the branches but continue to invest so heavily in digital."
Key does not expect to lose many clients due to the branch closings, since a high percentage of the affected branches are within two miles of another Key location, he said. "Importantly, we expect to continue to grow our retail business while reducing operating expenses and improving overall profitability."
Key on Thursday announced net income of $549 million in the fourth quarter, up from $439 million a year ago. The bank's mortgage business, which has a hub of operations in Amherst, "has been such a bright spot for us," reaching $8.3 billion in originations last year, Gorman said.
"We have 500 more people working in all of Key today than at the beginning of the pandemic, and a lot of those folks are in our mortgage business," he said.
M&T Bank reported net income of $471 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $493 million a year ago.
Darren King, M&T's chief financial officer, said there are signs of improvement in the economy.
"We seem to see some stabilization in employment," he said. "While the [unemployment] numbers bounce around a little bit, they're hovering around a solid position of 6.7%, 6.9%, 7%." M&T is based in Buffalo and has locations in eight states and Washington, D.C.
In sectors outside of commercial real estate, King sees "quite strong performance," if still not all the way back to pre-Covid days. "We see strong customer balance sheets, we see them looking for people again. We see a little more optimism and people more on the front of their feet than on their heels." Auto dealers are coming off a robust year.
But the hotel industry continues to face tough times. During the fourth quarter, M&T reported a $653 million increase in nonaccrual loans, and $530 million of that amount was associated with hotels. Even so, King said not all hotels are having the same experience.
"When we look within the hotel portfolio, it's larger-city hotels that are struggling," King said. "We have some hotels throughout our footprint that tend to be in less-densely populated areas and are perhaps more like retreats or spas, and through this pandemic they're actually seeing occupancy rates north of 70%."
In consumer spending, M&T saw consumer spending rise from the third quarter to the fourth quarter.
"I think the rate of spend in the fourth quarter, certainly in the debit space, was up slightly year over year," King said. "Credit card, I think we're seeing, everyone is seeing, that it's still coming back to where it was, but up quarter over quarter. So I think the momentum is positive and things are moving in a good direction. We're just quite not all the way back to where we were pre-pandemic."
