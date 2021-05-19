KeyBank selling Pendleton office building to Benderson

KeyBank is selling an operations center in Pendleton with some banking history behind it to Benderson Development.
The property, at 6950 South Transit Road, was once the headquarters of First Niagara Bank. The deal is expected to close in early 2022. The sale price was not disclosed.
Key will move the Pendleton site's operations to Amherst Commerce Park on Ridge Lea Road, where the bank already has a significant presence. Benderson also owns Amherst Commerce Park.
“This transaction allows us to consolidate our two successful operations centers into one central, easily accessible location at Ridge Lea for our teammates,” said Gary Quenneville, KeyBank's regional sales executive.
Key has signed a long-term extension for 90,000 square feet at Amherst Commerce Park. The bank is not taking on additional leased space.
The bank declined to say how many employees will be part of the move from Pendleton to Amherst. The operations include a number of business units, the largest of which is a customer contact center. Employees will start moving to the Amherst location late this year, said Matt Pitts, a bank spokesman.
Quenneville said the move will not result in the reduction of jobs.
Lockport Savings Bank in 1997 moved its headquarters from Lockport into the newly constructed Pendleton building on South Transit Road.
In 2009, First Niagara announced it was moving its headquarters from the Pendleton site to the Larkin at Exchange building in Buffalo, shifting its home base out of Niagara County. First Niagara continued to use the Pendleton building for a customer contact center. Key acquired the building as part of its 2016 deal for First Niagara.
Eric Recoon, Benderson's vice president of development and leasing, said the office building has been "extraordinarily well-maintained by KeyBank," and is suitable for one or more tenants.
Matt Glynn