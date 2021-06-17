KeyBank puts two former branch sites up for sale

KeyBank is looking to sell two recently closed branch locations.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.Support this work for $1 a month
The bank's building at 529 Elmwood Ave. in the Elmwood Village has an asking price of $1.25 million, according to Donovan Real Estate Services. And the bank's closed location at 1989 Clinton St. in Kaisertown has a list price of $355,000.
The two locations were among eight Western New York locations that Key closed in late May as part of a wider branch network consolidation by the Cleveland-based bank.
Matt Glynn
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today