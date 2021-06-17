 Skip to main content
KeyBank puts two former branch sites up for sale
KeyBank

KeyBank executive Gary Quenneville inside a branch at 529 Elmwood Ave. in 2016. The closed branch is now for sale.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

KeyBank is looking to sell two recently closed branch locations.

The bank's building at 529 Elmwood Ave. in the Elmwood Village has an asking price of $1.25 million, according to Donovan Real Estate Services. And the bank's closed location at 1989 Clinton St. in Kaisertown has a list price of $355,000.

The two locations were among eight Western New York locations that Key closed in late May as part of a wider branch network consolidation by the Cleveland-based bank.

Matt Glynn

