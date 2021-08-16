KeyBank donating $1.5 million to new West Side Bazaar

Plans for a new West Side Bazaar are getting a significant boost from KeyBank.

Key, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, is contributing $1.5 million to the project, which will see the bazaar move to a larger building on Niagara Street.

The Westminster Economic Development Initiative, which runs the bazaar, is conducting a $7.5 million capital campaign for the project. About $6 million of that will be devoted to renovating a property at 1432 Niagara St., north of West Delavan Avenue. WEDI hopes to have the new bazaar open in late 2022.

The current bazaar, at 25 Grant St., has grown into a thriving community hub, said Carolynn Welch, WEDI's executive director.

"It's really crazy to see all of the blogs and the different things about traveling to Buffalo now include, 'take a stop at the West Side Bazaar,' " she said.

The bazaar opened a decade ago to help economically disadvantaged businesses get off the ground in an incubator setting. Many of the businesses are run by immigrants and refugees.

But at 3,200 square feet, its current home has limitations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month