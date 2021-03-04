KeyBank Center becomes Erie County's newest vaccination site for those 65+

Kim Pegula, president and CEO of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and owner and president of the Buffalo Sabres, said in a statement: "Our organization is proud to work with County Executive Mark Poloncarz and his team to help provide as many vaccinations as possible to our community. We appreciate the work of our front line healthcare workers and are happy to help in any way that we can."

Appointments are required and will be opened as vaccine supply is available. Registration information will be sent initially to eligible people who have requested a vaccine appointment by filling out the county's online vaccine notification form at www.erie.gov/vaccinenotice

How to make a Covid-19 vaccine appointment in Western New York Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated, but limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.

Of roughly 20,000 vaccine doses coming to Erie County this week, 7,280 are coming to the Erie County Health Department, which compares with only 2,000 doses in prior weeks. The county has been focused on vaccinating those who canceled appointments in January and those who are essential workers.

However, this week marked the first week that county government was given 3,640 county doses set aside specifically for those 65 and older. The increased allocations have led the county to open a third, centrally-located city site.

Erie County has, separately, been advancing plans to convert the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center into a 24-hour mass vaccination clinic that could administer shots to more than 3,000 people a day. That plan is still awaiting approval from the state.

