KeyBank Center becomes Erie County's newest vaccination site for those 65+

KeyBank Center, the home of the Buffalo Sabres, will soon be the central Buffalo site of a new Erie County Covid-19 vaccination clinic. The opening of the newest vaccination clinic is the latest sign that vaccine availability is improving throughout the county.
Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Erie County have partnered to open a clinic at the arena, which has ample parking and good access to public transportation, announced Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Vaccinations will not be happening on the ice, but rather in KeyBank Center's Lexus Club.
Many who were in line said they have struggled to get an appointment over the last few months and were thrilled to finally be getting their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The site is scheduled to open Wednesday and will target people 65 and older. The arena will become the county's third vaccination location, joining the county's locations at Erie Community College North and South campuses.
Poloncarz thanked the Pegulas for making the arena available.
"Their commitment to our area and to protecting our residents stands out and is greatly appreciated as we work towards getting more and more people vaccinated," Poloncarz said in a statement. "This site is well-placed to serve the City of Buffalo and all of Erie County, and as more vaccines become available, we will be able to increase operations here.”
The county expects to be able to vaccinate 1,000 people a day at the new location.
Kim Pegula, president and CEO of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and owner and president of the Buffalo Sabres, said in a statement: "Our organization is proud to work with County Executive Mark Poloncarz and his team to help provide as many vaccinations as possible to our community. We appreciate the work of our front line healthcare workers and are happy to help in any way that we can."
Appointments are required and will be opened as vaccine supply is available. Registration information will be sent initially to eligible people who have requested a vaccine appointment by filling out the county's online vaccine notification form at www.erie.gov/vaccinenotice
Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated, but limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.
Of roughly 20,000 vaccine doses coming to Erie County this week, 7,280 are coming to the Erie County Health Department, which compares with only 2,000 doses in prior weeks. The county has been focused on vaccinating those who canceled appointments in January and those who are essential workers.
However, this week marked the first week that county government was given 3,640 county doses set aside specifically for those 65 and older. The increased allocations have led the county to open a third, centrally-located city site.
Erie County has, separately, been advancing plans to convert the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center into a 24-hour mass vaccination clinic that could administer shots to more than 3,000 people a day. That plan is still awaiting approval from the state.