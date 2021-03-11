KeyBank boosts community benefits plan target to $40 billion

KeyBank is expanding and extending its community benefits plan, raising its target to $40 billion.
The Cleveland-based bank will make loans and investments under the renewed plan for an additional five years, including in the Buffalo Niagara region, which is the bank’s No. 2 market.
Key’s original $16.5 billion community benefits plan kicked off in 2017, following the bank's acquisition of Buffalo-based First Niagara Bank the year before. That five-year plan also made commitments to all of Key’s territories in 15 states.
Key's extended plan represents an additional $23.5 billion commitment beyond the original target. The plan calls for mortgage, small business and community development lending, as well as philanthropy, with an emphasis on serving low- to moderate-income communities.
Key's decision to extend the plan stemmed from the performance of the original plan, "combined with just our sense of purpose and obligation to the communities that we serve," said Eric Fiala, Key's head of corporate responsibility and community relations.
This is the final year of the original community benefits plan, which was developed with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. Key said that as of the end of 2020, the bank had already surpassed its goal, delivering $18 billion in loans and investments, including $729 million in the Buffalo area. Key also opened an additional East Side branch as part of the plan in 2019.
Key's new plan includes commitments to racial equity and addressing climate change.
"Those are two issues that we know have long impacted communities and I think have disproportionately have impacted low- and moderate-income communities," Fiala said. "We see those issues as being connected to one another, and have a strong belief that we need to focus on addressing all of those to drive real change in the communities that we work in."
The new five-year plan doesn't set investment targets by market, Fiala said. Instead, decisions are made in consultation with local community partners, to determine where the greatest needs are, he said.
Key’s local investments under the community benefits plan include more than $281 million in affordable housing and community development projects; originating $150 million in small business loans to businesses that are part of low- and moderate-income communities; and $270 million in mortgage lending to low- and moderate-income communities in and around Buffalo. Key has also made nearly $28.5 million in philanthropic investments in neighborhoods through the plan.
Matt Glynn