KeyBank boosts community benefits plan target to $40 billion

KeyBank is expanding and extending its community benefits plan, raising its target to $40 billion.

The Cleveland-based bank will make loans and investments under the renewed plan for an additional five years, including in the Buffalo Niagara region, which is the bank’s No. 2 market.

Key’s original $16.5 billion community benefits plan kicked off in 2017, following the bank's acquisition of Buffalo-based First Niagara Bank the year before. That five-year plan also made commitments to all of Key’s territories in 15 states.

Key's extended plan represents an additional $23.5 billion commitment beyond the original target. The plan calls for mortgage, small business and community development lending, as well as philanthropy, with an emphasis on serving low- to moderate-income communities.

Key's decision to extend the plan stemmed from the performance of the original plan, "combined with just our sense of purpose and obligation to the communities that we serve," said Eric Fiala, Key's head of corporate responsibility and community relations.

