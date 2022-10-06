Kevin Hardwick, WROTB officials say 3-hour meeting was step toward transparency

A three-hour meeting on Wednesday between Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. officials and leaders from seven counties left both sides hopeful that the agency's relationship with local governments will improve in the long-term.

The meeting came after the betting agency that runs Batavia Downs came under fire from Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick and others for not answering questions over its spending practices and other controversies for several months.

Hardwick said Thursday that he thought the meeting was productive, though he did have outstanding information requests that he hopes will be answered in the coming days.

"Their attitude has changed," Hardwick said. "They did attempt to answer questions."

Hardwick sent five letters to the WROTB since mid-July demanding answers for everything from a hotel buyback deal at Batavia Downs to the number of outside lawyers and lobbyists the agency hired by the OTB.

In addition to Batavia Downs racetrack and casino, the agency runs other off-track betting sites in 15 counties.

After some resistance, WROTB President Henry Wojtaszek and the agency's board agreed that Wojtaszek should host a meeting for all 17 county fiscal leaders and comptrollers representing 15 counties, plus Buffalo and Rochester. Ultimately, representatives attended from Erie, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Oswego and Steuben counties. Both Hardwick and Deputy Comptroller Timothy Callan attended on behalf of Erie County.

"It went extremely well," Wojtaszek said. "There were no surprises. It was a great interaction between WROTB and the various counties, including Erie County."

He added that he hopes the meeting is a positive step toward improving relationships with local governments over the long term.

Hardwick and Callan said they asked for follow-up information regarding the number and amount spent on outside lawyers and lobbyists for OTB, as well as follow-up information about the sale of Batavia Downs property for a new hotel and the buyback decision several years later. They also still want to know how many current and former board members receive fully covered health insurance through the OTB and how much it costs.

Wojtaszek said he intends to provide the information requested and will reach out to Callan before sending over the information to make sure all the county's information requests are addressed.

Wojtaszek has refused to release a compliance report and recommendations commissioned by OTB and produced by consultant and former Buffalo FBI Agent Paul Moskal. The report was done in response to two audits released last year by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office.

Such reports, shared with a government-appointed board of representatives, are not typically secret documents. Many documents held by the OTB are subject to Freedom of Information Laws. However, Wojtaszek said OTB still considers the report to be private.

"At this point, it’s still attorney-client privilege and not something we’re willing to give out," he said.

Hardwick said he is skeptical of some responses he received Wednesday and will determine next steps after receiving follow-up responses from the OTB.