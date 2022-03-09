Kevin Hardwick says Erie County OT policy for top administrators should change

When it comes to paying big sums to top Erie County administrators, Democratic Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick believes the policy needs to change.

And there's no better time to look at it than now, with the county's state of emergency ended and the sense of crisis fading in the rearview mirror, he said.

"During the pandemic, it might not have been the time to have this discussion," he said. "But now that we’ve got a breather, I think this is the time to sit down and ask some of these questions."

Hardwick is more diplomatic than former Republican Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, who called the overtime policy a "slap in the face" to taxpayers and accused the County Legislature of "looking the other way while the gravy train is rolling down the tracks."

County political appointees got over $1.3 million in pandemic overtime Among all county employees, 1,226 staffers received $5.9 million in overtime related to the new coronavirus health crisis last year.

But both men are in agreement that the Legislature should reconsider a policy that has resulted in commissioners and other political appointees receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional compensation for work done outside of regular hours.