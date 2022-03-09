Kevin Hardwick says Erie County OT policy for top administrators should change

When it comes to paying big sums to top Erie County administrators, Democratic Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick believes the policy needs to change.
And there's no better time to look at it than now, with the county's state of emergency ended and the sense of crisis fading in the rearview mirror, he said.
"During the pandemic, it might not have been the time to have this discussion," he said. "But now that we’ve got a breather, I think this is the time to sit down and ask some of these questions."
Hardwick is more diplomatic than former Republican Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, who called the overtime policy a "slap in the face" to taxpayers and accused the County Legislature of "looking the other way while the gravy train is rolling down the tracks."
Among all county employees, 1,226 staffers received $5.9 million in overtime related to the new coronavirus health crisis last year.
But both men are in agreement that the Legislature should reconsider a policy that has resulted in commissioners and other political appointees receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional compensation for work done outside of regular hours.
"There was real outrage in this community at some of the overtime," Hardwick said. "Now whether the outrage was justified or not, I’m not going to comment on that, but I think people expect policies that result in a large amount of overtime to be examined from time to time."
He added that in his personal opinion, at the very least, commissioners and deputy commissioners should not be entitled to receive overtime or similar cash payouts.
"At the time, it made sense to do something," he said, referring to the Covid-19 health crisis, "but now we’ve got a year of experience under our belt, and in my own opinion, I think we can have a better policy."
In his first major report to the County Legislature last week, Hardwick submitted a fourth quarter report of 2021 overtime spending for "managerial confidential" employees. These are employees who are considered politically appointed and, prior to the Covid-19 health crisis, generally described as salaried and ineligible for overtime. The county has roughly 300 such employees, including all assistant district attorneys, but excluding elected officials, according to the Comptroller's Office.
A series of policy changes and administrative interpretations of the Fair Labor Standards Act since the Covid-19 crisis began subsequently resulted in all appointed administrators, except for elected officials, being defined as hourly wage workers entitled to unlimited amounts of Covid-19-related overtime.
Another policy change last year resulted in appointees being able to cash out all accumulated compensatory time beyond 80 hours at the end of every year.
Hardwick's report shows that 20 political appointees in 11 different county departments and elected offices received more than $5,000 in year-end comp time payments last year.
The Buffalo News previously reported that Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein received more than $282,000 in overtime-related pay and buyouts for 2020 and 2021, making her the highest paid employee in county government.
That does not mean she worked the most overtime hours. The bulk of appointees receiving high overtime payments come from the Erie County Sheriff's Office. But Burstein's high base pay as a physician, combined with her high hourly overtime rate, resulted in her high total compensation figure.
She curtailed her overtime reporting after the first quarter of 2021 and was not among the top overtime earners for the fourth quarter.
Hardwick's report to the County Legislature expresses concern that the policy of overtime pay for political appointees is not limited to declared states of emergency, but a permanent state that could result in large dollar amounts paid by the county to non-union employees going forward.
In addition, Hardwick said, it is unrealistic to expect that federal stimulus funding will always be available to the county to help offset overtime costs.
Among the options he recommends the Legislature discuss, his report suggests:
• Changing the policy so that all managerial confidential employees are considered "salaried," but possibly making some adjustments to appointee salaries so that their salaries are considered more competitive.
• Considering eliminating swipe-in/swipe-out timekeeping requirements for managerial confidential employees, if that is a barrier to appointees being considered salaried under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Employees who work fewer than 40 hours a week can still be terminated, at will, for poor performance. He also suggested getting an outside legal opinion about what the Fair Labor Standards Act demands.
• Adopting a hybrid model so that some employees are considered salaried, while other managerial confidential employees are still considered to be hourly workers.
• Finally, he offered the option of having the Legislature consider allowing the policy to stand unchanged, though that does not line up with his personal opinion of what should occur.
"These are decisions that should be made by the Legislature, or in conjunction with the Legislature," Hardwick said. "That’s my big suggestion, that this policy be reviewed."
Erie County Executive Mark Polonarz said Wednesday that he is not opposed to making changes, but it would be the Legislature that needs to take that action. He also said that if appointed managers will no longer be eligible for overtime, an analysis of the county's current salary structure should be undertaken to enable top administrators to receive raises.
"The Legislature would have to actually make a determination and declare that a job is paid by salary, regardless of whether they work one hour or whether they work 100 hours a week," he said. "And if they were to do that, they probably need to increase the pay for department heads to make it commensurate with the work that they actually do."
