Kevin Gaughan seeks to revive Jack Nicklaus golf project with new South Buffalo site

Civic advocate Kevin Gaughan is making a second stab at bringing a Jack Nicklaus-designed public golf course and education center to South Buffalo.
Gaughan has asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to allow Better Parks Buffalo, the not-for-profit company he chairs, to lease a 188-acre field owned by Empire State Development. A new golf course on that land could clear the way, Gaughan said, for the removal of the golf course at South Park and the reintroduction of Frederick Law Olmsted's long-lost arboretum, though the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has not endorsed his proposal.
Nicklaus, who visited Buffalo in September 2018 after agreeing to participate in Gaughan's golf project, has also offered to design an updated golf course at Delaware Park.
"This project has gone on for some time, and needs someone to step forward and help it become a reality," Gaughan said. "Our proposal to the governor is that she become that person."
Gaughan said this is his last stab at making the plan a reality.
"I don't think there are any more arrows in my quiver without this land," Gaughan said. "But with this land, we can do something extraordinary for Buffalo, and we'd love for Kathy to be the hero who makes it happen."
The land is just north of the former Marilla Street landfill that Gaughan failed to retain by defaulting on the mortgage. Empire State Development created Forty Schuyler Management Corp., a not-for-profit organization, to administer the land as part of the Buffalo Billion economic program.
"This provides more than ample opportunity for the full-scale Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and education center," Gaughan said of the site.
The site's northern boundary is contiguous with the Tesla factory on South Park Avenue, with Tifft Street the southern border. The eastern boundary runs parallel to Hopkins Road, with railroad tracks used by the Buffalo Southern Railroad to the west.
Gaughan said he is asking to lease the land for three years, as the state did with other components of the Buffalo Billion program.
"If we fail, the land will revert back to the state," Gaughan said.
The $28 million project has the support of a variety of local leaders and the National Association of Olmsted Parks in Washington, D.C.
John Thornton, former president of Goldman Sachs and chairman of the Brookings Institute, has offered to to raise the funds for the project's initial construction phase.
"Let's say it's $20 million for phase one," Thornton said. "That's something that's not a lot of money in the scheme of things."
Thornton, a lifelong friend of Gaughan's, said he is drawn to the education center's mission of educating young people with life skills and job training, the golf course for young and old, and the coming together of Frederick Law Olmsted and Jack Nicklaus in Delaware Park.
"The project could be a model for what can be done in cities across the country," Thornton said. "What's not to like here?"
Gaughan said Better Parks Buffalo will need to sign a new agreement with Nicholas Cos. to design the golf course, since the previous agreement applied to the previous parcel, but he said he doesn't anticipate a problem.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.