Kevin Gaughan seeks to revive Jack Nicklaus golf project with new South Buffalo site

Civic advocate Kevin Gaughan is making a second stab at bringing a Jack Nicklaus-designed public golf course and education center to South Buffalo.

Gaughan has asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to allow Better Parks Buffalo, the not-for-profit company he chairs, to lease a 188-acre field owned by Empire State Development. A new golf course on that land could clear the way, Gaughan said, for the removal of the golf course at South Park and the reintroduction of Frederick Law Olmsted's long-lost arboretum, though the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has not endorsed his proposal.

Nicklaus, who visited Buffalo in September 2018 after agreeing to participate in Gaughan's golf project, has also offered to design an updated golf course at Delaware Park.

"This project has gone on for some time, and needs someone to step forward and help it become a reality," Gaughan said. "Our proposal to the governor is that she become that person."

Gaughan said this is his last stab at making the plan a reality.

"I don't think there are any more arrows in my quiver without this land," Gaughan said. "But with this land, we can do something extraordinary for Buffalo, and we'd love for Kathy to be the hero who makes it happen."