Kevin Carter is new administrative judge after Paula Feroleto steps down

Feroleto said she has great respect for Carter and believes he will do an excellent job.

Carter, 62, said Feroleto did a "spectacular" job in the post, and he hopes to follow in her footsteps.

"I've already had some experience and some preparation as a supervisory judge. It's a great honor and a big challenge," Carter said. He said he plans to work with other supervisory judges to help make the state courts "more diverse, more inclusive and more just."

Carter said he also hopes to increase the use of technology in the district's court system. He told The News he applied for the administrative position about two months ago, after Feroleto notified all the judges in the district of her plans to step down.

"I believe there are other judges who also applied, but I don't know how many, or who they were," Carter said. "I didn't ask."

“Judge Carter is a skilled judge and forward-thinking leader who, over the past two years as the District’s Supervising Judge of Family Courts, adeptly navigated the many challenges posed by the COVID crisis,” Marks said in announcing the changes.

Marks said Carter has worked closely with Feroleto on “the creation and implementation of operating protocols leading up to and throughout the pandemic.”