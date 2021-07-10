Kevin Carter is new administrative judge after Paula Feroleto steps down

A Family Court judge who serves in Buffalo has been named the new administrative judge for the state courts of Western New York.
Judge Kevin M. Carter is the new administrative judge for the Eighth Judicial District, court officials said Friday.
State Supreme Court Paula L. Feroleto, who held the administrative post for 12 years, stepped down on Wednesday, according to Lawrence K. Marks, chief administrative judge of the state court system.
An Erie County Family Court judge since 2002, Carter since 2019 has supervised all Family Court judges in the district, which includes the counties of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming.
After 12 years of supervising dozens of other judges, Feroleto recently decided that she would like to go back to serving as a full-time trial judge, she told The Buffalo News.
“I probably will get about 100 less emails a day, strictly working as a trial judge,” Feroleto said. “This is a change I’ve wanted to make for some time. As administrative judge of this district, you’re overseeing about 90 judges and about 800 other employees. The people I’ve worked with are wonderful, but the job is a lot of responsibility.
“I’m turning 65 this year and would like to enjoy more time with my family and take some real vacations,” she added. “As the administrative judge, you’re basically on call all the time.”
Feroleto said she has great respect for Carter and believes he will do an excellent job.
Carter, 62, said Feroleto did a "spectacular" job in the post, and he hopes to follow in her footsteps.
"I've already had some experience and some preparation as a supervisory judge. It's a great honor and a big challenge," Carter said. He said he plans to work with other supervisory judges to help make the state courts "more diverse, more inclusive and more just."
Carter said he also hopes to increase the use of technology in the district's court system. He told The News he applied for the administrative position about two months ago, after Feroleto notified all the judges in the district of her plans to step down.
"I believe there are other judges who also applied, but I don't know how many, or who they were," Carter said. "I didn't ask."
“Judge Carter is a skilled judge and forward-thinking leader who, over the past two years as the District’s Supervising Judge of Family Courts, adeptly navigated the many challenges posed by the COVID crisis,” Marks said in announcing the changes.
Marks said Carter has worked closely with Feroleto on “the creation and implementation of operating protocols leading up to and throughout the pandemic.”
Carter will now “oversee the management and day-to-day operations of the trial courts” in the district, Marks said.
Carter, a Republican from Orchard Park, was designated as an acting Supreme Court judge in 2008 and has presided over civil jury trials and post-divorce cases in State Supreme Court in Erie County.
In 2018, he was appointed the presiding judge of the Erie County Youth Part, which has jurisdiction over felony charges and accompanying misdemeanors involving juvenile offenders, court officials said.
A University at Buffalo law school graduate, Carter worked as a solo practitioner and later as an associate in the Buffalo law firm of Sullivan, Oliverio & Gioia LLP in Buffalo.
He has served on the State Commission on Parental Legal Representation and as an adjunct professor in Canisius College’s Criminal Justice Department. He has received the Erie County Bar Association Liberty Bell Award, the Minority Bar Association of Western New York Trailblazer Award and the Business First 40 Under Forty Award.
Feroleto said she notified her superiors in the court system in late May that she would like to step down from the administrative post.
During her tenure as an administrator, she has had to deal with some challenging situations involving several judges in the district.
State Judge John A. Michalek resigned from his post in 2016 after pleading guilty to felony bribery charges.
Acting state Judge Mark J. Grisanti has been under investigation by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct since June 2020, when he was involved in a videotaped altercation with Buffalo Police officers.
State Judge John L. Michalski has been off on sick leave since he was struck and injured by a train in Depew on Feb. 28, about a week after FBI agents questioned him about his friendship with an accused drug trafficker. He too is under investigation by the commission. He will remain on medical leave for an indefinite period, Feroleto said on Friday.
Such situations can be difficult because “you are dealing with all the judges’ employees and attorneys who have cases before them, who are wondering what is going to happen,” Feroleto said.
Carter was first appointed as a judge by then-Gov. George E. Pataki in 2002. His new appointment makes him the first Black judge to oversee the state courts of Western New York.
State judges make $210,900 annually and Feroleto said she received about $7,000 more a year for serving as an administrative judge.