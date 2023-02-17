The plan to put a deck over a part of the Kensington Expressway has been awarded $55 million from the large infrastructure bill that passed Congress in 2021.

The money comes from the first round of funding from $1 billion set aside to help communities address highways constructed in the 1950s and '60s that divided Black and Brown neighborhoods.

"Buffalo will be among the first in the nation to tap the Reconnecting Communities Program to jump-start the effort to reconnect Buffalo neighborhoods torn apart by the Kensington Expressway," Sen. Charles Schumer said in a statement.

Schumer said he spoke with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about making funding available for the project.

"The significant $55 million investment will lay the foundation for a more equitable future for Buffalo's East Side, helping transform this divisive relic of the past into a site that will bridge divides and spur new economic opportunity," Schumer said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Rep. Brian Higgins, who also pushed for funding for the project, said it's a "social justice issue."

"That Buffalo is getting a chunk of this money is indicative of the fact that Buffalo represents, principally, what the administration had in mind when it talked about communities destroyed by expressway building," Higgins said. "This was an Olmsted parkway, the grandest of which was destroyed for a highway."

Funding for the Reconnecting Communities Program will be given out annually for 5 years.

Gov. Kathy Hochul in January 2022 committed $1 billion to remove a portion of the highway where a tree-lined Humboldt Parkway once stood on the East Side. A report from the State Department of Transportation, which is conducting an environmental review, calls for a 6-lane tunnel underground between Dodge and Sidney streets, with a deck above for greenspace and traffic on either side.

The parkway would be redesigned with traffic-calming measures, crosswalks, bicycle lanes, sidewaks and benches and connect to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The project, which will need final approval from the Federal Highway Administration, is being fast-tracked toward completion, with the governor seeking a final plan followed by a groundbreaking in 2024.

"I am delighted by the news," said Stephanie Geter, board president of Restore Our Community Coalition, which has long advocated for addressing what happened to the parkway. "We are trying tor restore our community in a lot of ways, and one of them is that road. I'm excited for all new money."

Construction of the highway began in the 1950s and continued to the early 1970s. It was responsible for more than 600 houses being demolished and neighborhoods fractured as grass gave way to asphalt.