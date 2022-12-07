Kensington Expressway project could expand farther north – but just a little

A scoping report expected by the end of the month will propose putting a cover over the Kensington Expressway two blocks farther north than previously announced.

But engineering and environmental challenges, as well as potential property impacts, make it unfeasible to go any farther, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called for the environmental review, which began in January, to be completed in 2024, the same year she hopes to see the start of construction for a project that has been allocated $1 billion.

The DOT shared its conclusions Wednesday at a stakeholder meeting that included eight community members from the Restore Our Community Coalition. They were dwarfed by the number of DOT officials, consultants and government representatives in attendance.

Some neighborhood advocates have called for the Frederick Law Olmsted-designed Humboldt Parkway to once again connect Delaware and Martin Luther King Jr. parks.

"All of the things being talked about would expand the study area for the environmental process," said Sanjyot Vaidya, regional design engineer. "It would create significant delays, and if you're building more, it's going to cost more.

"The most important thing is this extension can be achieved without jeopardizing the timely delivery of this project, and without precluding the possibility of extending it into the future as a separate independent action."

The new proposal to extend 600 feet past East Ferry Street – the previous boundary – to Butler Avenue west of the highway and Sidney Street to the east, would have minimal affect on the project's cost and timeline, Vaidya said.

"There is enough distance to transition the expressway back up to the grade without impacting the Scajaquada Creek drain or the 198/33 interchange," Vaida said.

Six hundred feet is about the length of two football fields.

The northward extension is pending approval of the Federal Highway Administration, which is expected to render a decision soon.

Nicolas Chouba, the transportation department's chief engineer, said the determination of the project's limits was in response to public comments offered in June.

The engineering and environmental challenges going farther north, the report will say, include rising expressway grades that would require excavation 40 feet below, utility conflicts and environmental challenges, including flooding, if the tunnel were to attempt to go above or below the Scajaquada Creek drain.

Maintaining interchange ramps in a tunnel configuration where Routes 33 and 198 meet would be another challenge, while its elimination would require major traffic studies to look at traffic diversion onto city streets.

The study also calls for keeping the proposed project area to the south at Best Street.

Transportation officials said maintaining that interchange outside the tunnel is a priority for safety reasons, since tunnel standards discourage drivers changing lanes to exit. It would also require a wider tunnel that could cause construction impacts to properties along the parkway, officials said.

A public meeting is expected in early 2023, Chouba said.

Work occurring separately on the Scajaquada Expressway that could impact Humboldt Parkway up to East Delavan Street could be looked at during this review process, depending on how things evolve, he said.

Some see decking the sunken portion of the Kensington Expressway as a crucial step toward helping a part of the city long split apart.