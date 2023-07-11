Lori Vitello takes a Metro Bus to and from her job as a health-care aide at Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village senior living community on Delaware Avenue. It is convenient for her because there is a stop directly across the street at Delaware and Oakridge Avenue.But for residents of the community, the stop is more than a convenience. The way Vitello sees it, it is a necessity.

That is why Vitello signed her name to a petition being circulated by residents calling on the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to remove the stop from the list of those being considered for elimination or consolidation.

“When I am taking my clients out to events and doctors’ appointments, I am able to do so with my clients who are using walkers and wheelchairs without having to go all the way down the block to get them on the bus,” Vitello said.

The NFTA has been studying its stops as part of its “Bus Stop Balancing” initiative announced in 2021, which is meant to shorten bus rides and conserve resources, while preserving accessibility.

On its website, the NFTA explains the plan this way:

“Over the decades, some routes have collected too many bus stops, and many are too close together. This slows down the trip for everyone. Bus stops are bit of a balancing act, but done right, we can:

Make sure bus stops are easy to use and in the right place.Speed up bus trips by decreasing the number of times the bus stops.

Improve the waiting experience by adding shelters and benches.”

According to the NFTA, eliminating some stops is important because nine bus stops per mile equals five minutes of travel time, while six stops per mile equals four minutes of travel time. Decisions about stops are made based on factors including ridership; key destinations such as shopping centers, senior centers, apartment buildings, hospitals, and schools; transfer locations; and the conditions and accessibility at each bus stop.

Kelly Khatib, communications manager for the NFTA, said that the Delaware/Oakridge stop and the stop just north of the village in front of King’s Total Car Care Service are both targeted for elimination and would be combined into the Delaware/Ferndale stop, which she said should still be convenient for Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village residents.

Presbyterian Village resident Candice Tortorice, who started the petition, said her concern is for adding any additional distance for people using public transportation.

“This (Village) is for older people. But there are younger people who are here that are also disabled,” Tortorice said. “I, myself, use a wheelchair, and other people use walkers and canes. So, it’s a very vulnerable population.”

Many residents use the bus to go to doctors’ appointments, grocery stores, community events and to visit family. Paul Mageli, who has been a resident of the Village for 14 years, said that the bus is his only form of transportation.

“I use the bus all the time. I don’t drive, so I am constantly using it,” Mageli said.

If the Delaware/Oakridge stop is removed from the timetable, Village residents would have to walk to one of the other nearby stops.

“When I am taking my clients out to events and doctors’ appointments, I am able to do so with my clients who are using walkers and wheelchairs without having to go all the way down the block to get them on the bus,” Vitello said.