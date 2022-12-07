Kenmore will no longer use eminent domain for police building expansion

The Village of Kenmore has backtracked on its plan to expand its Police Department by taking over a neighboring business through eminent domain.

Mayor Patrick Mang said at Tuesday night's Village Board meeting that Kenmore no longer will go to court to acquire the Insty-Prints property on Elmwood Avenue over the objections of its owner.

Instead, he said, the village will pursue another option by adding a second story to the existing police headquarters and expanding out into the current parking lot, according to a recording of his remarks provided to The Buffalo News.

"Talking with the chief, I think he was just very frustrated by the process and he really wanted to get moving on this project. And as a board member, we were all very frustrated," Mang told reporters after the meeting. "We were making no progress."

Mang made the surprise announcement following a public session during which about a dozen people spoke out in opposition to the eminent domain takeover, including Insty-Prints' owner Tom Metz.

Insty-Prints is located just to the south of the village's aging, cramped police headquarters.

Metz and Paul Billoni, owner of the Colvin Cleaners business that sits just to the south of Insty-Prints, had led the opposition to the eminent domain filing and had implored Mang and the Village Board to consider alternatives.

"We are responsive to village residents," Mang said after the meeting.

The mayor said village officials also feared paying too much for the Insty-Prints property. He said work should begin on the new expansion option in the spring.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.