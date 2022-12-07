 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
developing top story

Kenmore will no longer use eminent domain for police building expansion

Kenmore eminent domain police expansion

A view of the Kenmore Police Department, left, and Insty-Prints, in Kenmore, Dec. 2, 2022. The Kenmore Police Department is looking to expand and the Village of Kenmore had launched eminent domain proceedings to take over the Insty-Prints property next door. The owners of Insty-Prints and Colvin Cleaners, the next building to the south, both objected and were fighting the village, which abruptly announced Tuesday it would back down.

 Libby March
The Village of Kenmore has backtracked on its plan to expand its Police Department by taking over a neighboring business through eminent domain.

Mayor Patrick Mang said at Tuesday night's Village Board meeting that Kenmore no longer will go to court to acquire the Insty-Prints property on Elmwood Avenue over the objections of its owner.

Instead, he said, the village will pursue another option by adding a second story to the existing police headquarters and expanding out into the current parking lot, according to a recording of his remarks provided to The Buffalo News.

"Talking with the chief, I think he was just very frustrated by the process and he really wanted to get moving on this project. And as a board member, we were all very frustrated," Mang told reporters after the meeting. "We were making no progress."

Mang made the surprise announcement following a public session during which about a dozen people spoke out in opposition to the eminent domain takeover, including Insty-Prints' owner Tom Metz.

Insty-Prints is located just to the south of the village's aging, cramped police headquarters.

Metz and Paul Billoni, owner of the Colvin Cleaners business that sits just to the south of Insty-Prints, had led the opposition to the eminent domain filing and had implored Mang and the Village Board to consider alternatives.

"We are responsive to village residents," Mang said after the meeting.

The mayor said village officials also feared paying too much for the Insty-Prints property. He said work should begin on the new expansion option in the spring.

This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

