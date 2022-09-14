Kenmore seeks to take Insty-Prints site for police expansion

A planned $6 million expansion of Kenmore's 71-year-old Police Headquarters remains in limbo as the village continues its efforts to take over a neighboring business through eminent domain.

Village officials say the aging, cramped building on Elmwood Avenue does not meet the needs of a modern police force. The new, larger facility would include a locker room for women officers, a new garage and additional parking on site for employees and visitors.

"We want to bring ourselves up to, you know, 2022," Mayor Patrick Mang said Friday.

However, Kenmore officials say, the existing Police Headquarters property doesn't have enough room for the proposed expansion. They say they considered other sites in the village but none made as much sense as building onto the parcel located just to the south that hosts Insty-Prints.

The village made an offer, turned down by owner Tom Metz, to buy the property and now is hiring an appraiser to determine a suitable value for the Insty-Prints site.

"That'll certainly guide the village and it'll guide whatever discussions we might have with the property owner, and counsel on the other side, to see if we might be able to resolve this," said Henry Zomerfeld, who is representing the village with fellow Hodgson Russ attorney Charles Malcomb.

The Kenmore Police Headquarters, at 2395 Elmwood Ave. across from Mang Park, was built in 1951 and hasn't had a substantial renovation since.

The 40-member department has long outgrown the building, Mang said. For one, it was built when Kenmore didn't have any female officers and had few female employees. There are now two women officers, along with several female dispatchers and other employees, who lack a dedicated locker room.

The project also would boost accessibility for people with disabilities; add a secure garage bay for bringing prisoners in and out; make the structure more energy efficient; and improve parking and traffic flow on the site.

Many department employees now must park along Lincoln Boulevard, taking up spaces from residents there, because there isn't enough room in the existing lot, Mang said.

At the June 7 Village Board meeting, Zomerfeld said the current building couldn't support a second-story addition and there wasn't enough room on the existing property to construct an addition, according to meeting minutes and a Ken-Ton Bee report.

Zomerfeld said the village in recent years has weighed other options, such as constructing a new building on Delaware Avenue near Kenmore Avenue or taking over and adding onto the village's Community Center on Wilber Avenue in Mang Park.

Those weren't as viable as renovating and expanding Police Headquarters, he said, a step that requires taking over the Insty-Prints site at 2385 Elmwood.

The existing building has 5,000 square feet, including its basement that houses a shooting range. The expansion would add 7,200 square foot on the first floor and a 5,800-square-foot basement area.

"That's been the location of the Police Department and we'd like to keep it there," Mang said in the interview. "And also, by expanding, we're going to hopefully improve our police service."

Police operations would temporarily move to the Community Center while construction takes place.

Zomerfeld said taking over the land for the police expansion meets the definition of a "public good" under state eminent domain law.

Metz declined comment Friday on the advice of his attorney, Robert Knoer.

Knoer, who did not respond to messages seeking comment, said at the June 7 hearing that the village's initial offer didn't fully compensate Metz for the property and for the trouble of having to move his business. He urged the village to again consider moving the police station to the park across the street.

Two weeks after the hearing, the Village Board approved a resolution stating the proposed expansion would not significantly affect the environment.

That's one of several procedural steps the village must take, Zomerfeld said.

The key matter is settling on "just compensation" for the property as required under eminent domain law, he said.

Zomerfeld, at the Village Board meeting and again in an interview Friday, would not say how much the village offered to pay Metz and Insty-Prints for the property. The site has a fair market value of $313,636, based on its assessment, property records show.

"The village's initial offer was what the village felt the market value, or the fair market value, was for the property," Zomerfeld said. "So it was an adequate offer. The property owner rejected it."

The village is obtaining an appraisal for the property to help shape future negotiations around the purchase price, he said. If the parties don't reach agreement, the question of compensation would end up in court.

"Obviously, this is a necessary project," Zomerfeld said. "And that is really guiding how quickly we can move because the sooner we can get with the construction for the expansion for the Police Department building, the better."

The Village Board last November voted to borrow up to $6.3 million toward the police expansion, which can't move forward until the village gets hold of the land it's seeking.

"We can't make a real permanent, you know, design for the building if we don't have the footprint yet," Mang said. "We're on hold and we really can't make any decisions until we can acquire that property."