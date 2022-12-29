Kenmore mechanic heralded for saving lives by breaking into school during blizzard

A 27-year-old Kenmore mechanic is being lauded as a hero for saving at least 10 and as many as 24 lives during the blizzard by breaking into a Cheektowaga school to find shelter for himself and a group of strangers whose vehicles were stuck in the snow nearby.

After Jay Withey Jr.'s car got stuck Dec. 23 on Preston Road, he said he knocked on the doors of 15 homes to find shelter, but the scared residents declined.

"My muscles are cramping, my eyes are fogging up, and my vision's going black. It was super scary. I'm terrified at this point," he recalled.

After taking a stranded child and an elderly woman into his truck overnight, Withey Jr. trudged Christmas Eve morning to the nearby Pine Hill Primary Center school, where he broke a classroom window, climbed inside and opened a door to the heated building on East Delavan Avenue.

He went back to get his two passengers, but also went from car to car gathering up other stranded motorists and bringing them inside, where they would spend the next 24 hours huddled together as the wind howled and the snow blew. They ate the school's frozen pizza, cereal packs and apples, using only what food, water and medicine they needed from the cafeteria and nurse's office. Then they dug each other's cars out on Christmas Day.

“He’s an incredible young man,” said Robert Holzman, 48, a corrections officer at the Orleans Correctional Facility in Albion, who was part of the group Withey helped. He was driving back to Buffalo with a lieutenant from the prison, Sabrina Andino, when their car got stuck two vehicles behind Withey's. “He’s a hero in my book.”

The survivors even boarded up the school window that Withey broke to get inside, cleaned and put away dishes or pans they had used, and cleaned up the tables.

Withey even left a handwritten note for the school and police, to apologize for breaking in and using school resources. And he stayed behind to help others in the neighborhood around the school who had lost power in their homes, taking them in as well.

"Before we left, I wanted to make sure everything was back where it was, that we weren't disrespectful of the building," Withey said. "I didn't want to overuse anything, didn't want to cook any food that wasn't necessary."

Meanwhile, a keyholder from the school had received an alert about broken glass on Friday night, but Cheektowaga police couldn't respond because of the deteriorating weather. When they were able to check the building days later, an officer initially thought the damage to the window was caused by the hurricane-force winds because "nothing seemed out of place," the officer wrote on Facebook. Then he found Withey's note.

"To Whomever It May Concern: I’m terribly sorry about breaking the school window and for breaking in the kitchen. Got stuck at 8 p.m. Friday and slept in my truck with two strangers. Just trying not to die. There were 7 elderly people also stuck and out of fuel. I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom. Merry Christmas. Jay."

The police were stunned. "We watched the video surveillance and witnessed people taking care of people," the police posted. "There was a freezer full of food but no one touched it. They only ate what was necessary to stay alive. ... When they were finally able to leave safely, you never would have known anyone was there."

Neither Erie 1 BOCES nor the Cheektowaga Central School District want to press charges, nor are the police filing any. Instead, they plan to honor Withey for his actions.

"The selflessness that people showed to help others during the storm is what WNY is really made of," the Cheektowaga Police Department posted on its Facebook page after officers found the note and watched the school's surveillance video. "This group of amazing people took care of each other and the building they found shelter in."