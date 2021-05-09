Kenmore debt collector is target of civil lawsuits, federal probe

Three Homeland Security officials reviewed reports on the raid and told The News that agents did nothing improper.

No shots were fired, no one was injured and guns were only carried as a precaution against potential violence, said Kevin Kelly, special agent in charge of the Buffalo office of Homeland Security Investigations.

If agents entered a room and pointed guns at anyone, the guns were only pointed long enough to make sure that no one in the room posed a danger, Kelly said.

"Our tactical agents spend many hours in training," Kelly said. "The goal is safety ... not only for our people but for anyone else present."

Federal prosecutors said the seizure of $392,495 from Market Street Debt Partners that same day was part of an investigation into claims of “money laundering.”

Herbert Greenman, an attorney for the Lockport firm, said the firm did nothing illegal.

In both cash seizures, the government is seeking civil forfeiture of the money.

Miller cited his forfeiture case and the Lockport case as examples of unfair harassment from the government.

Selling counterfeit Nikes