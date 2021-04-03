Kenmore debt collection companies subject of fraud investigation

Federal prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of $90,385 that was seized last year from a Kenmore debt collector who is the subject of a government investigation into fraud allegations.

The money was seized from a residence on Hamilton Boulevard on May 7 by Homeland Security investigators, according to court papers filed by the U.S Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that Mark M. Miller of the Kenmore address owned and operated several businesses, “which engaged in a wire fraud scheme related to unlawful debt collection activities involving victims across the United States,” according to court papers.

The forfeiture is a civil action, not criminal. No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the investigation, law enforcement officials confirmed on Friday, adding that the probe is continuing.

Miller, 47, denies any allegations of wrongdoing and is contesting the government’s seizure of his money, said two attorneys who represent him, Frank LoTempio III and Cheryl Meyers Buth.

