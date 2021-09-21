Ken-Ton's Edison Elementary School closed Wednesday for ventilation repairs

Thomas A. Edison Elementary School in the Town of Tonawanda will be closed Wednesday while repairs are made to the air handling system, a spokesman for the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District reported.
In an email announcement, community relations coordinator Patrick Fanelli said that the school is expected to reopen Thursday and families of students will be provided with updates.
Fanelli noted that the repair work “is necessary in order to ensure optimal ventilation and air flow, which is a major priority for the district.”
Dale Anderson
