Ken-Ton will apply $7.5 million in reserves toward abuse settlement

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District will use $7.5 million from its reserves instead of borrowing the full cost of an agreement that settled 35 Child Victims Act lawsuits against the district.

The district in June agreed to pay $17.5 million to 35 former students who claimed Arthur F. Werner abused them at Hoover Elementary School, beginning around 1965 and continuing until the late 1980s. Werner, 89, who retired as an elementary school teacher in 1993, targeted them when they were 11- and 12-year-old boys, according to their lawsuits.

Ken-Ton officials told The Buffalo News that $7.5 million will come from district reserves and $10 million borrowed through a bond that must be paid back within five years.

The bond carries $595,000 in interest at a "very favorable" net rate of 1.93%, according to the district.

The district, however, was not able to provide specifics on how the settlement will affect individual Ken-Ton taxpayers, nor whether using district funds will affect any educational programs.

"The district’s strong financial position and years of responsible fiscal stewardship will help minimize the impact on taxpayers and student programming," the district said in a statement.

Lawsuits against the district accused Werner of groping and molesting 39 fifth-grade boys at Herbert Hoover Elementary School – sometimes in full view of other students – more children than any other person in the Buffalo region.

Several plaintiffs dropped their claims against the district, leaving 35 suits covered by the settlement. Werner was not named in the lawsuits. He never was charged criminally and has denied wrongdoing.

The district had said it made a "business decision" to settle the lawsuits, given the uncertainty and the cost of taking so many cases to trial.

Attorneys for the men had accused the district of negligence for failing to stop Werner's abuse. District officials denied they were at fault and said the settlement does not include an admission of wrongdoing on Ken-Ton's part.

Attorney Chris O'Brien represented nearly all of the men who brought claims against the district, with attorneys Steve Boyd and Anne Joynt representing one each.

O'Brien said the men who settled their lawsuits against the district are going through an arbitration process to determine how much money each will receive.

The district could not turn up insurance policies dating back to the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s that would have covered the allegations of abuse, putting Ken-Ton on the hook for the full settlement.

District officials have said they sought to minimize the effect on taxpayers and students as much as possible, saying they carefully assessed their options before opting to use reserve funds.

The district sold the $10 million in bonds to FHN Financial on July 28 and is in line to pay back about $2.1 million a year over five years in principal and interest on the loan.

The district in its 2022-23 budget, approved by voters in May, will spend $11.1 million on debt service.

The district had about $83.3 million in outstanding indebtedness prior to the settlement bond sale.

It's not known how much the new borrowing would directly affect taxpayers because not all of the bond repayment may need to be covered by property tax revenue.

"Many different factors are considered such as anticipated state aid, planned and unplanned expenditures, the current economic condition and any budget efficiencies that can be realized," the district said.

The tax levy – the amount the district collects in property taxes – rose by $900,000, or 1%, for the current school year. For the owner of a typical home in the district, with a full-market value of $100,000, this produced a tax increase of $18.

The district most recently had an estimated $35.6 million in its total reserve fund and unassigned fund balance.

Ken-Ton annually takes money from its fund balance and puts it toward its budget to lessen the effect of a rising budget on taxpayers. The district took out $8.2 million in reserve funds in 2021-22 and $7.7 million in 2022-23.

"The district remains committed to presenting a fiscally responsible budget by continuing to identify efficiencies, securing additional funding such as grants, leveraging partnerships and making the most strategic use of taxpayer dollars," according to the statement.

News Staff Reporter Dan Herbeck contributed to this report.