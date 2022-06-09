Ken-Ton to pay $17.5 million to settle sexual abuse claims against retired teacher

The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle 35 Child Victims Act lawsuits filed by former students of a retired elementary school teacher.

The lawsuits accused Arthur F. Werner, a longtime social studies teacher, of groping and molesting fifth-grade boys at Herbert Hoover Elementary School – sometimes in full view of other students.

The Ken-Ton School Board approved a “confidential settlement” at a June 1 special meeting, but did not disclose details of the agreement.

However, the district on Thursday confirmed the settlement covered the dozens of lawsuits accusing Werner of decades of abuse. And the attorney representing most of these plaintiffs, Christopher O’Brien, disclosed the value of the settlement.

“Being sexually abused is not something that anyone wants to share publicly, but they were willing to take this as far as needed to make sure this never happens again in Ken-Ton,” O’Brien said. “They are incredibly brave men.”

The district told The Buffalo News that Ken-Ton taxpayers must bear the full cost of the settlement because an extensive investigation failed to turn up an insurance policy that would cover the abuse claims.

District officials said they determined settling now made more financial sense than defending each lawsuit at trial. Ken-Ton will take out a bond to cover the cost of the settlement and to spread out its effect on district programs.

The district noted that the agreement doesn’t address the merits of the lawsuits, and Ken-Ton officials have insisted they weren't aware of any abuse claims until well after Werner retired, but said it was a "business decision" to settle now.

“The district reached an agreement with the attorneys representing the 35 plaintiffs in order to settle these cases and achieve the best possible outcome for the district and the community it serves,” the district said in a statement Wednesday.

Beginning in 2019, nearly 40 men filed lawsuits against the school district accusing Werner of abuse. The lawsuits claim the school district knew, or should have known, of Werner’s bad conduct, which purportedly began in 1965 and continued into the late 1980s.

Many of the former students who were molested suffered psychological harm that affected them and their loved ones for decades , said O’Brien, who represented nearly all of the victims. Attorneys Steve Boyd and Anne Joynt represented one each.

One of the accusers, a 57-year-old Buffalo-area businessman, previously told The News that Werner molested him on about six different occasions when he was 11.

Werner “would call you up to the front of his classroom, on the pretense of disciplining you for something,” the man said.

“He would put me on his lap and fondle my private parts, or he would fondle me as I stood there in front of the classroom.”

The man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Werner’s actions “scarred me for life.”

At least 41 Western New York school districts face nearly 200 CVA lawsuits, claiming that students suffered sexual abuse decades ago at the hands of teachers, school administrators, coaches or other school employees, according to a News examination of state court records.

Ken-Ton faced 49 state CVA lawsuits – more than any district in Western New York – but dozens of other school districts throughout the state are in similar straits, according to Jay Worona, general counsel of the New York State School Boards Association.

School districts with no insurance coverage face the prospects of raising taxes, slashing jobs and cutting educational programs to pay damages or settlements from CVA lawsuits, Worona said.

Werner, a Town of Tonawanda resident, was identified as an abuser in more CVA lawsuits than any person in this area, but none named Werner as a defendant.

The lawsuits instead targeted the school district, meaning Ken-Ton taxpayers would pay any damages that result.

Werner, now 89, never was criminally charged with abuse. He retired in 1993 and continues to receive his state teacher’s pension, which amounted to $48,257 last year, public records show.

His attorney, Patrick Mackey, declined comment Wednesday.

The $17.5 million settlement is believed to be one of the largest, if not the largest, reached in Child Victims Act cases in New York. In other states, school districts have paid tens of millions of dollars to settle such cases.

The first of the Werner cases against Ken-Ton was set to go to trial as soon as this fall.

An attorney for the school district, Julia Hilliker, had argued Werner was “mentally incompetent” to testify if the cases ever reached this stage. But an appeals court in April had, for now, allowed his testimony at a 2020 deposition to be used in court.

Settlement talks were ongoing, however, and the Ken-Ton School Board called a June 1 special meeting to discuss "Child Victims Act litigation."

Meeting minutes show board members met with Hilliker behind closed doors for 36 minutes before voting in public session to approve the "confidential settlement." The resolution neither provides a dollar amount nor says who the agreement was with.

The News has filed a public-records request for the document, but has not yet received a response.

However, the district on Wednesday provided The News with a statement confirming the settlement covered 35 lawsuits accusing Werner of abuse.

“The district acknowledges that the misconduct alleged against Werner in these lawsuits is reprehensible — both now and back then,” Superintendent Sabatino Cimato said in the statement.

O’Brien said several of the plaintiffs had left the litigation for their own reasons. The $17.5 million includes the plaintiffs’ legal fees, but the figure does not include the district’s costs for its own legal representation.

The district will end up spending far more than $17.5 million when taking into account the interest due on the bond over the repayment period, but it is not surprising that the district is borrowing the cost of the settlement.

The $17.5 million figure would make up about 10% of the school district budget for the coming school year – a spending plan approved by taxpayers two weeks before the special board meeting.

Peter Stuhlmiller, president of the Kenmore Teachers Association, acknowledged the horrific accusations of abuse at the heart of the case.

"Yes, there's got to be accountability. But we've got to come up with a better way to provide that support to victims and their families without bankrupting the current generation of kids from programs, opportunity and resources that they need now," said Stuhlmiller, who advocated for a statewide fund to cover the cost of abuse settlements or awards.

Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Town of Tonawanda, and a colleague submitted legislation earlier this year that would set aside $200 million to help cover this cost in cases where school districts and voluntary foster care agencies couldn't find insurance coverage and where the payment presented a significant burden to their operations.

The legislation never came up for a vote in the Assembly, and doesn’t have a State Senate sponsor, but the need is clear, Conrad said.

"It's an absolute burden. Again, I feel absolutely horrible for the victims. And I wish that that person could pay for the damages," he said, referring to the accused. "I just don't want to put it on the backs of children today."

State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, said more study is required.

"Before we go down the road of the funds," Ryan said, "we have to examine whether or not there are private insurance companies, you know, who wrote coverage for this at the time of the incident and are trying to avoid responsibility."

