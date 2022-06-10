Ken-Ton taxpayers, not accused abuser, on hook for $17.5 million settlement

Arthur F. Werner is the retired teacher accused of molesting 35 boys, but it is Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District taxpayers who will pay the price for his alleged crimes.

The district agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle Child Victims Act lawsuits filed by 35 former students who claimed Werner abused them at Hoover Elementary School, The Buffalo News reported Thursday.

Werner, 89, retired in 1993 and never was criminally charged for sexual abuse.

And he was not named as a defendant in any of the lawsuits, so he isn’t required to pay any part of the settlement – except as one of thousands of Ken-Ton residents who face higher school taxes to finance the settlement.

“Unfortunately, today's taxpayers will be on the hook for Werner's actions so many years ago,” said Kenmore resident Eric Nagel. “We need to look for solutions to compensate Werner's victims without taking away from today's Ken-Ton students.”

District officials say they don’t yet know the precise impact of the settlement on the Ken-Ton budget and tax rate. Ken-Ton is expected to borrow the full amount through a bond that must be repaid within five years.

“We arrived at a number that we thought minimized the risk to the district in a way that would least impact the community,” Julia Hilliker, the lawyer who represented Ken-Ton , said of the settlement.

Attorney Chris O’Brien, who represents 33 of the 35 Werner accusers, said his legal strategy targeted the school district that hired and supervised Werner.

“My clients did not file these lawsuits to hurt students, or to hurt taxpayers, or to place blame on the current administrators of the district,” O’Brien said Thursday. “Some clients struggled with the fact that Werner was not named as a defendant. ... But this was allowed to go on for a long period of time, when other administrators knew, or should have known, what was going on.”

The lawsuits alleged that Werner began molesting students around 1965 and continued until the late 1980s.

O’Brien said he hopes the settlement will cause the leaders of Ken-Ton and other school districts to better supervise employees and protect students .

Attorney Steve Boyd represented one plaintiff who sued the district after alleging that Werner molested him, and Boyd worked with O’Brien in negotiating the settlement.

“I’m sure it is frustrating to taxpayers, but under the Child Victims Act, entities who protect predators have liability,” Boyd said. “If these cases had gone to trial, I believe we would have presented very strong evidence that the people who ran the district in the past had opportunity after opportunity to do the right thing, but they decided to protect Werner instead.”

School officials said the teacher’s actions were “reprehensible” but denied administrators knew about the incidents or covered them up. The settlement does not address the merits of the allegations.

Boyd said another reason why Werner wasn’t named as a defendant was the retired teacher wouldn’t have much insurance coverage or assets to contribute to a settlement.

Ken-Ton didn’t take steps to add Werner as a third party in the litigation for similar reasons, Hilliker said.

“It's more likely than not that any claim the district were to pursue against Warner would cost more than anything they could recover,” she said.

The district was confronted with the cost and uncertainty of taking 35 cases to trial, each with its own jury to consider a particular set of facts, Hilliker said.

“The amount we arrived at is a solid business decision in light of potential verdicts for this type of conduct, as well as the costs associated with the trials,” she said.

Under the state policy in effect at the time, Ken-Ton and other school districts only were required to retain records, including insurance paperwork, for six years.

That’s a main reason the district wasn’t successful in digging up decades-old insurance coverage, Hilliker said, after the Child Victims Act extended the statute of limitations for certain abuse claims.

Boyd said that, to his knowledge, the $17.5 million agreement in the Werner cases is the largest CVA settlement in New York.

How will Ken-Ton pay?

To pay the settlement, the district will rely on a short-term borrowing mechanism known as bond anticipation notes, Hilliker said. Ken-Ton, under local finance law, must repay the money borrowed within five years, she said.

Shorter-term borrowing means the annual payments on the bond will be higher but the district will pay less in interest.

Hilliker said a bond counsel will work with the district’s financial advisors on the terms of the borrowing. The school board could authorize the plan as soon as next month and administrators will have more specifics on the effect on district finances then.

“I know your taxpayers would certainly want to know how it's going to affect them,” said Jay Worona, general counsel for the New York State School Boards Association. “But I don't even know if the district could give you that answer right now.”

A lot of factors will go into the district’s cost to borrow and pay back the settlement bond, said Richard Timbs, executive director of the Statewide School Finance Consortium. These include, he said, the district’s bond rating, its debt load, the size of its budget and tax base and whether it can tap into reserves.

“All of those things have to be taken into consideration,” Timbs said.

Ken-Ton’s budget for the 2022-23 school year is $176.5 million, representing an increase of $4.1 million, or 2.36%, over the 2021-22 spending plan.

The tax levy, or the amount the district collected in property taxes, rose by $900,000, or 1%, leading to an increase in the tax rate of 1%. The owner of a home with a full-market value of $100,000 will pay an extra $18 this year in school taxes.

The district still faces nine other CVA lawsuits. Those lawsuits named four other teachers and a former student as abusers of children.

“We have not had settlement discussions with Ken-Ton on the other cases,” said Boyd, whose law firm has four of the pending cases.

Hilliker said the settlement reached in the Werner lawsuits doesn’t affect how the district will handle the remaining claims.

When asked how the settlement will be split up among the plaintiffs, O’Brien said there will be a “two-step program.”

Each plaintiff will receive a set, minimum amount of money, and an arbitrator – based on the extent of victimization and other factors – will decide how much additional money each plaintiff will get.

Legal fees for the plaintiffs’ attorneys will also come from the $17.5 million, which the district will pay in a lump sum soon after the bond is issued.

The Werner victims were 11- and 12-year-old boys, O’Brien said.

According to court papers, Werner groped and fondled the boys, often on the pretense of disciplining them for some alleged misbehavior.

“Some of these guys told me that many years later, they would run into Werner at an ice cream stand or a hardware store,” the attorney said. “Just seeing this guy again would cause panic attacks.”

