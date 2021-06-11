Ken-Ton adding full-day pre-K as district gains students

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda school officials on Friday morning will announce a plan to expand the district's universal pre-K program from a half day to a full day.

The expansion is funded by a state grant worth up to $1 million for the 2021-22 school year and is driven by an expected uptick in district enrollment in the coming years, said Patrick Fanelli, a district spokesman.

In the decade between 2008-09 and 2018-19, the district's enrollment declined by 23%, Ken-Ton officials previously reported. The student population has leveled off in recent years and the district now expects enrollment to rise by 1% or 2% per year over the next decade, Fanelli said.

This enrollment increase is a result of more young families moving into the district, buying homes owned by seniors who themselves moved into the community decades earlier, he said.

The hub for Ken-Ton's half-day UPK program is at the former Kenmore Middle School, which closed in 2016 as part of a district-wide consolidation of schools, with satellite locations at Franklin and Holmes elementary schools.

The full-day UPK program will be based at the former Hamilton Elementary School, one of three elementary schools that closed between 2013 and 2016, Fanelli said.