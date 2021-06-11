Ken-Ton adding full-day pre-K as district gains students

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda school officials on Friday morning will announce a plan to expand the district's universal pre-K program from a half day to a full day.
The expansion is funded by a state grant worth up to $1 million for the 2021-22 school year and is driven by an expected uptick in district enrollment in the coming years, said Patrick Fanelli, a district spokesman.
In the decade between 2008-09 and 2018-19, the district's enrollment declined by 23%, Ken-Ton officials previously reported. The student population has leveled off in recent years and the district now expects enrollment to rise by 1% or 2% per year over the next decade, Fanelli said.
This enrollment increase is a result of more young families moving into the district, buying homes owned by seniors who themselves moved into the community decades earlier, he said.
Support Local Journalism
The hub for Ken-Ton's half-day UPK program is at the former Kenmore Middle School, which closed in 2016 as part of a district-wide consolidation of schools, with satellite locations at Franklin and Holmes elementary schools.
The full-day UPK program will be based at the former Hamilton Elementary School, one of three elementary schools that closed between 2013 and 2016, Fanelli said.
Also Friday morning, district and local officials will mark the start of a $75 million capital project approved by Ken-Ton voters in February 2020.
It features construction at the district's five elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools, including the addition of 16 elementary classrooms where instructional space is in high demand.
The project, planned before the Covid-19 pandemic, primarily is devoted to addressing student safety. Highlights include new pipes to keep lead out of water consumed at fountains and used in food preparation, renovations for more secure building entry points and safer drains at the bottom of swimming pools.
The capital project groundbreaking and UPK announcement will take place at 10 a.m. at the athletic fields behind Kenmore East High School.