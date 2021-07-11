Keep politics out of Slow Roll bike ride, sponsors urge

He said rest stops on the tours in recent years have featured speakers offering remarks on various causes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Our focus is biking, and we don't care about your politics; we just want you to ride bikes and be your friend," Costello added. "Biking is good but it's not going to save the world."

Slow Roll began its tours in 2015 and by the next year attracted more than 25,000 riders over 25 Monday night events. The concept is for bicyclists to coordinate via a Facebook group, meet at a designated site and set out at a leisurely pace along a predetermined route. All riders are welcome, and it’s free.

Seamus Gallivan, spokesman for Walton, is a co-founder of the group. He acknowledged late Friday that Independent Health had relayed its "respectable concerns" and that conversations were expected to continue.

"It's nothing new for Slow Roll to be engaged in issues that matter in the city," he said. "But there is nothing afoul."

Gallivan said Walton is even selling raffle tickets for a fundraiser, but that her future as a Slow Roll board member is being discussed.

"That's something she's thinking about," he said.