Keep holiday stress from reaching a crescendo this atypical holiday season

Be kind: Everyone deals with challenges, so be considerate of others. Simple acts of kindness matter. Say thank you to a store employee. Donate to those less fortunate.

Dr. Frank Anderson, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and author of “Transcending Trauma: Healing Complex PTSD With Internal Family Systems (IFS) Therapy,” offers four tips to better deal with negative emotional triggers during the holiday season.

Accept imperfection: Get into the mindset before any gathering that things might not go exactly as planned. “Imperfection is a normal, healthy part of life,” Anderson said.

Flush out family drama: No need to take on the drama of loved ones. “Differentiate what is yours from what is theirs, and remind yourself what is truly important,” he said.

Prepare an emotional exit plan: If the emotional temperature rises, take a walk. If you are the host, designate an off-limits room where you can take a break.

Treat yourself: “Everyone deserves a little luxury, especially during the holidays,” Anderson said. “Treat yourself to your favorite meal or get a massage. Whatever the activity is, do it often during the holidays.”

