Kearns to seek Dem line for clerk; Hartman leaves GOP to challenge

For the first time as Erie County clerk, Michael P. Kearns will seek support from his own Democratic Party as he prepares to run for re-election this year.
And if Erie County Democrats reject him when he appears before their Executive Committee on Thursday – as expected – Kearns says he will run in the June primary, as well as seek Republican and Conservative support, as he has twice before.
Now, however, Kearns must face another Democrat in the primary – Eden Supervisor Melissa M. Hartman – even if the candidate joined the party just a few days ago. Hartman, who was twice elected supervisor as a Republican, said she has just finished switching her registration to Democrat. But she has long contemplated a change, she said, after supporting President Biden in 2020 and becoming disenchanted with a GOP she sees as dominated by former President Donald J. Trump.
"That path was going to be taken; it was just a matter of time," she said Tuesday. "The Republicans didn't like that I was out there talking about Trump, even though Trump has nothing to do with local politics."
As a result, the campaign for the usual low profile election may dominate local politics this year as Kearns seeks approval from his own Democrats; continues his long association with Republicans and Conservatives; and faces a Democrat freshly converted from the GOP.
A source close to GOP headquarters said the party will soon formally back Kearns once again after supporting him in three previous Assembly contests on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative
"I believe I should have been cross-endorsed before," Kearns said Tuesday. "It's a ministerial office, and it should be about service first and not politics."
Kearns has long been viewed by local Democrats as an outcast after he won an Assembly election on the Republican line against an endorsed Democrat in 2012. He went on to oppose then-Speaker Sheldon Silver in Albany, but continued his habit of winning elections with Republican-Conservative backing for the Assembly and through two races for clerk.
He said he is ready to run on his record of serving his constituents through the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We brought leadership and certainty through uncertainty," said Kearns, who is often mentioned as a Republican candidate for county executive in 2023.
Why is he now returning to the Democrats for a primary?
"I have always been a registered Democrat and wanted to run in the Democratic primary," he said.
Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said Tuesday that Kearns has not asked to appear before the Executive Committee on Thursday, but will be given a chance to speak.
"I think he will not get a lot of support from Democrats in Erie County after working with Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino to support Donald Trump," he said, referring to the state Republican chairman and 2010 GOP candidate for governor. "Someone like Melissa Hartman can hand him a big loss in the Democratic primary."
Zellner acknowledged he had proposed Mary Hosler as this year's candidate for clerk, but that the Evans supervisor opted not to run for family reasons. Now he is excited about Hartman's candidacy.
"She really wanted to do this," he said. "And in contrast to Mickey, she will take politics out of the office."
Hartman, who ran with Conservative support in her last election, said she again will seek the minor party's backing for clerk. She will have no problem running as a Democrat, she said, noting she grew up on the same street as Gov. Kathy Hochul – Long Avenue in Hamburg.
"I'll be very proud to run on the same ticket," she said.
Still, some Democrats are privately grumbling about the party's inability to find a Democrat to challenge Kearns, and photos of Hartman appearing with numerous top Republicans were already making their way across the internet on Tuesday.