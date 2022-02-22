Kearns to seek Dem line for clerk; Hartman leaves GOP to challenge

+2 Kearns, a Democrat, once again gains support of GOP. This time for county clerk A source close to GOP headquarters said the party will soon formally back Kearns once again after supporting him in three previous Assembly contests on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative

"I believe I should have been cross-endorsed before," Kearns said Tuesday. "It's a ministerial office, and it should be about service first and not politics."

Kearns has long been viewed by local Democrats as an outcast after he won an Assembly election on the Republican line against an endorsed Democrat in 2012. He went on to oppose then-Speaker Sheldon Silver in Albany, but continued his habit of winning elections with Republican-Conservative backing for the Assembly and through two races for clerk.

He said he is ready to run on his record of serving his constituents through the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We brought leadership and certainty through uncertainty," said Kearns, who is often mentioned as a Republican candidate for county executive in 2023.

Why is he now returning to the Democrats for a primary?

"I have always been a registered Democrat and wanted to run in the Democratic primary," he said.

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner said Tuesday that Kearns has not asked to appear before the Executive Committee on Thursday, but will be given a chance to speak.