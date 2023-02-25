Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns on Saturday said he decided weeks ago not to seek the Republican nomination for county executive for reasons related to his family.

Pushing back against the suggestion, made by some GOP insiders, that a recent controversy over radio and print advertisements paid for by his office had dimmed his standing in the race, Kearns said the decision was his alone.

"The discussion with the radio ads had nothing to do with the county executive’s race," Kearns said in an interview. "The decision not to run was my decision, but the decision was made weeks ago. I consulted with my fiancee and we just made the decision that the timing wasn’t right."

Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael A. Kracker on Friday said Kearns was one of at least three candidates who appeared before the committee seeking the GOP nod to challenge Poloncarz.

Kracker said Clarence businesswoman Chrissy Casilio-Bluhm and Boston Town Supervisor Jason A. Keding also appeared before the committee, which will make an official endorsement announcement on Monday. The Republican chairman said his committee made a decision Saturday at a roundtable at the Orchard Park Senior Center to support a "fresh-faced" and "young and vibrant" candidate that would provide a "new direction" for the party.

Kearns, a Democrat who has won multiple elections on the Republican line, said he weighed multiple factors before deciding to pull out, including the fact that he is getting married in July and has run in three political races in the last six years.

"You’re running against Mark Poloncarz ... It’s going to be a tough race. He’s the incumbent, so no one’s going to say it’s going to be an easy race. But I wasn’t afraid of that," Kearns said. "It was a family decision, and I know a lot of people say that, but it was the truth."

Kearns said multiple people have urged him to challenge Poloncarz, a three-term incumbent who potentially faces a primary challenge against former Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray.

Referring to Kearns' chances of gaining the GOP nod, Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo on Friday said the controversy over the nearly $100,000 in advertisements taken out by his office in local print publications and radio stations that appear to have violated the law "hurts him badly."

But the clerk said that was not a factor in his decision to step aside.

"In the end, when this is all flushed out, this would not preclude me from running for office in the future," Kearns said.