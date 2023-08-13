When she was growing up in Lockport, author and disability rights activist Keah Brown didn't see herself as different just because she has cerebral palsy.

That changed in school one day in her teenage years.

"It really took that one moment in the cafeteria," Brown said of an interaction with another student. "At that age, I thought that this kid who doesn't know me was the one telling the truth about me. As an adult, it's funny to think how much that one moment had power over me."

As she approached young adulthood, she said that she started to feel uncomfortable in her own skin. She said she began standing in front of her mirror and would say aloud qualities that she liked about herself to help build her self-confidence. One day in 2016, she posted four of her favorite photos of herself on Twitter with the hashtag "disabledandcute."

"I thought it was going to be (viewed by) five people, max. But by the end of the week, we were viral. By the next week we were global," she said. "It changed my life."

The hashtag and her viral fame came around the same time Simon and Schuster published her first book "The Pretty One: On Life, Pop Culture, Disability and Other Reasons to Fall in Love with Me." Her career has been on the rise ever since.

Brown graduated from SUNY Fredonia State College in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She said at the beginning of her writing career, she was asked to write about only two topics: disability and race, "never anything else." As a result, she said she began to feel pigeonholed.

"I remember being petrified that the only opportunities I would get were disability-related, even though my love is in pop culture. 'The Pretty One' was that opportunity to realize I'm fully a human being," Brown said. "I had to be really forceful and say I have all these stories I want to tell."

Brown said she is hoping to show that her experience can be replicated. She was tapped by Marie Claire UK in 2019 to write a profile article about actress and "Room"/"Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson, and by Town and Country magazine in 2021 to write a cover story on actress Selma Blair.

"Writing that article on Brie was one of the biggest moments of my career, and my favorite thing to do as a journalist is profiles," Brown said.

Since publishing "The Pretty One," Brown released a children's book, "Sam's Super Seats," in August 2022, and a young adult novel, "The Secret Summer Promise," in June. Both are about fictional young protagonists with cerebral palsy. She believes that it is important for marginalized groups to create their own forms of representation.

"I think that what you soon realize as a member of multiple marginalized groups, is that you have to tell your own stories and you have to write so they have a chance to exist in the world," Brown said.

"The Secret Summer Promise" tells the story of Andrea, who falls in love with her best friend, Hailee. She creates a list of tasks she wants to accomplish over the summer: No. 9 on the list is "Fall out of love with Hailee." Andrea grapples with whether to express her true romantic feelings for fear of losing the friendship.

"With this novel, I was obsessed with what it would look like to complete a list over a summer, and what it's like being young and in love. You have to figure out whether you want to take that risk," Brown said. "I liked the idea of exploring this relationship. It's a very romantic ride."

Brown said she hopes to inspire and empower young readers through her work.

"Even though it doesn't feel like it, everything is going to be okay. The things stressing you out and the people you want to desperately like you will not make your world turn after graduation," Brown said. "I will say start trying to love yourself now, because it took me a while and if someone says mean things about you, that does not reflect who you actually are."