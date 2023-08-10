Katie Mallinson is excited to lead the storied Kavinoky Theatre into its 44th season next month with the first of four productions.

The new executive artistic director of the theater, on the D'Youville University campus, served as interim artistic director after Loraine O'Donnell's departure earlier this year.

Mallinson is also program director for the D'Youville Master of Fine Arts in Dramatic Theater Arts program, the first acting and performance program of its kind in the region.

"It is humbling to have this new position, and to have the opportunities that come with it," Mallinson said Thursday. "This is certainly something I would have dreamed of or hoped to have, but life unfolds in ways you don't expect. This has been a wonderful sequence of opportunities."

Mallinson, 40, an Amherst native, is an alumna of Niagara University’s Theatre program. She earned an MFA in dramaturgy from the Institute for Advanced Theater Training at Harvard University. She has worked at numerous Buffalo-area theaters, including Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Road Less Traveled Productions, the Jewish Repertory Theatre and the Kavinoky.

“We are delighted to have Katie Mallinson lead the Kavinoky Theatre into a successful and entertaining future,” D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo said in a statement. "Not only is the Kavinoky Theatre a cultural jewel for the West Side Community, but also a performing arts anchor in the City of Buffalo.

"The vision and talent that Katie Mallinson showcases as an artistic leader is well known, and I am confident that these traits will certainly advance the already stellar performances offered within the theatre.”

Mallinson's first involvement with the Kavinoky came when she directed the political thriller "Equivocation" in 2019.

"It was such a wonderful experience, and my first time, really, exploring this space, and I loved it," she said.

The 250-seat Edwardian jewel box sparkles after being renovated during the pandemic with new seats and carpeting, better sightlines and improved lighting and sound. New plaster and paint were also applied to the 1907 venue for the first time since the Reagan administration.

"The Kavinoky Theatre is magical to just walk into, and I hope that as many people as possible can sit here and be inspired by this beautiful space," Mallinson said.

She sees great possibilities for the theater's future, even as performing theaters have struggled locally, statewide and nationally to recover from the pandemic. One idea is to broaden the theater's reach.

Mallinson – influenced by a time earlier in her life when she worked with community-based nonprofit organizations, including residential treatment facilities and group homes – is interested in exploring ways to involve other organizations when the theater is dark.

"Part of the reason I want to open this up to other communities is because I see theater as a civic act and a civic duty in some ways, and it doesn't always have to look the way I think it looks like," she said. "This place can welcome so many other types of artists and organizations into this world, and I hope to do that in the upcoming years."

The new Kavinoky season opens with "What the Constitution Means to Me," by Heidy Schreck, followed in order by "The Rocky Horror Show," by Richard O’Brien; "Gutenberg! The Musical!," by Anthony King and Scott Brown; and "The Legend of Georgia McBride," by Matthew López. Tickets are available at kavinokytheatre.com.

"We are saying '4 for 44,' for the 44th season," Mallinson said. "They are all very different shows, but they're all fun in different ways."

Given "an intense couple of years" for everyone, she said the 2023-24 lineup will offer playful entertainment, along with thought-provoking material.

Mallinson will direct future shows at the Kavinoky, and is directing a show for the upcoming season of Road Less Traveled Productions, reflecting her belief in the need for Buffalo's tight-knit theater community to band together in a challenging climate.

"I think we're only going to survive as an industry if we continue to find ways to pool resources, collaborate and support each other," she said.

O'Donnell, Mallinson's predecessor, said she is "thrilled" Mallinson was tapped to replace her.

"She is the perfect blend of artist and leader for the job," O'Donnell said, "and the ideal person to educate MFA students in the professional environment of the Kavinoky Theatre."